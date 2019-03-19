शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ में पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक महिला नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजनांदगांव Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 02:28 PM IST
महिला नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
महिला नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI
छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव जिले में मंगलवार को सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली को मार गिराया गया है। पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने पीटीआई को बताया कि मध्य प्रदेश की सीमा से लगते गातापुर के जंगल में मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ का एक संयुक्त सुरक्षा दल नक्सल रोधी अभियान चला रहा था। 
इसी दौरान नक्सलियों की तरफ से गोलीबारी करने से मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि मुठभेड़ खत्म होने पर एक महिला नक्सली का शव और कुछ हथियार मौके से बरामद हुए। अधिकारी ने बताया कि विस्तृत ब्योरे की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
 

