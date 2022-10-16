Narayanpur: ओरछा में विकास की बयार, जिला प्रशासन ने स्थापित किया वाई फाई जोन

छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा ओरछा में वाईफाई जोन की स्थापना की गई। 24 घंटे इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी की उपलब्धता रहने से यहां के लोग खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। बता दें कि ओरछा के स्थानीय प्रतिनिधि और युवाओं ने आदिवासी स्कूल और छात्रावास होने के कारण इंटरनेट सुविधा की निरंतर उपलब्धता की मांग की थी।
Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh | Wifi zone was established by district admin in Orchha. Local rep & youths of Orccha demanded continuous availability of internet facility as tribal schools & hostels are there. Orchha & areas within a 5 km radius to have 24-hr internet connectivity: DM pic.twitter.com/ZDwPbSand6— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 16, 2022
