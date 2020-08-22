शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Two Naxals surrendered in Narayanpur Chhattisgarh today says ITBP

छत्तीसगढ़ में दो इनामी नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के आगे आत्मसमर्पण किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नारायणपुर Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 10:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नक्सली
नक्सली - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। यहां दो इनामी नक्सलियों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया है। आईटीबीपी की तरफ से शनिवार को बताया गया कि दो नक्सलियों ने आज छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में आत्मसमर्पण किया। दोनों नक्सलियों के ऊपर एक-एक लाख रुपये का इनाम था।
विज्ञापन

IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
naxal chhattisgarh naxal news itbp indo tibetan border police force

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दाऊद इब्राहिम
World

पाकिस्तान ने पहली बार माना, कराची के व्हाइट हाउस में रहता है दाऊद इब्राहिम, उसके पास 14 पासपोर्ट

22 अगस्त 2020

सदन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Uttar Pradesh

दिल्ली के 'नमूने' से क्यों हुई उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को तकलीफ

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पड़ोसी का खुलासा, 13 जून की रात को जल्दी बंद हो गई थी घर की लाइट

22 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: 14 जून के घटनाक्रम पर चाबी वाले का खुलासा, कहा- 'किसी ने कमरे में घुसने नहीं दिया'

22 अगस्त 2020

सीबीआई के अधिकार और इतिहास
India News

आइए जानते हैं सीबीआई के बारे में: इसके काम करने का तरीका और अधिकार

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस चीन से निकला तो वहां कंट्रोल कैसे हो गया? जानें क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

22 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Auto News

दिव्यांगों की सुविधा के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने बदले नियम, गाड़ी की खरीद पर माफ होगा GST, मिलेंगे ये फायदे

22 अगस्त 2020

facebook addiction
Social Network

Facebook पर नहीं मिले ज्यादा लाइक्स तो 19 साल की लड़की ने दे दी जान

22 अगस्त 2020

Wifi Calling
Tip of the Day

मोबाइल में नहीं आते सिग्नल या कॉल ड्रॉप से हैं परेशान, तो इस फीचर से फ्री में करें जमकर बातें!

22 अगस्त 2020

यूपी में अलर्ट
Lucknow

दिल्ली में आतंकी गिरफ्तार: यूपी में अलर्ट, नेपाल बॉर्डर पर खोजी कुत्तों संग चेकिंग, बलरामपुर का बढ़या भैंसाही गांव सील

22 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited