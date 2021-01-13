शहर चुनें
छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के हमले में दो जवान घायल, हालात स्थिर

एजेंसी, रायपुर। Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 12:14 AM IST
नक्सलियों के हमले में घायल दो जवान....
नक्सलियों के हमले में घायल दो जवान....

ख़बर सुनें
नक्सलियों द्वारा किए गए आईईडी ब्लास्ट में 16 बटालियन के दो जवान घायल हो गए। 16 वीं बटालियन के कमांडेंट सीएएफ सदानंद कुमार ने कहा कि यह ब्लास्ट ओरछा पुलिस स्टेशन से चार किमी दूर नारायणपुर जिले में हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों जवानों की हालात स्थिर है, उन्हें बेहतर इलाज के लिए रायपुर लाया गया है।
