छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के हमले में दो जवान घायल, हालात स्थिर

2 Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawans of 16 battalion injured in IED blast triggered by naxals, 4 km from the Orchha police station in Narayanpur district. Both jawans are stable & have been brought to Raipur for better treatment: Commandant 16th battalion, CAF, Sadanand Kumar pic.twitter.com/7HG06GgVAZ