Chhattisgarh ›   Toran Yadav 3 silver medals in 4th World Wealth Yoga Festival and Championship in Europe

छत्तीसगढ़ : तोरन यादव ने यूरोप में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग महोत्सव में जीते तीन रजत पदक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 10:44 AM IST
तोरन यादव
तोरन यादव - फोटो : ANI
छत्तीसगढ़ के रहने वाले तोरन यादव ने देश के लिए तीन रजत पदक जीते हैं। महासमुंद जिले के खट्टी गांव के रहने वाले पैरा-एथलीट तोरन ने यूरोप में चौथे विश्व वेल्थ योग महोत्सव और चैम्पियनशिप में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। उन्होंन वहां तीन रजत पदक जीते। 
देश के लिए रजत पदक जीतने के बाद खुशी जाहिर करते हुए तोरन यादव ने कहा कि भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के बाद मुझे बहुत गर्व महसूस हो रहा है। मैं भविष्य में योग क्षेत्र में कुछ करना चाहता हूं।






 

toran yadav para-athlete silver medals world wealth yoga festival and championship europe तोरन यादव"
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

राहुल गांधी पर कथित बयान को लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ कथित बयान को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस ने भाजपा के राज्यसभा सदस्य सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकि दर्ज की है।

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
नक्सली (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र में चार साल से बंद स्कूल को सुरक्षा बलों ने खुलवाया, जवान देंगे शिक्षा

8 जुलाई 2019

सदन में कीचड़ फैलाते भाजपा पार्षद मनोज प्रजापति
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : रायपुर नगर निगम के विरोध में भाजपा पार्षद ने सदन में फैलाया कीचड़, देखें वीडियो

2 जुलाई 2019

महिलाओं को दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: जैविक खाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए महिला समूहों को दिया जा प्रशिक्षण 

7 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सलियों को किया ढेर, हथियार बरामद

6 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के जशपुर जिले में जंगली हाथी के हमले में वृद्ध महिला की मौत

5 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : आम तोड़ने गए बच्चों के बीच विवाद, पेचकस मारकर ले ली पांच साल के बच्चे की जान

2 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बस्तर में एक इनामी नक्सली गिरफ्तार, सुकमा में दो ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

4 जुलाई 2019

कार्यक्रम के दौरान आंसू पोंछते सीएम बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नए प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को जिम्मेदारी सौंपते हुए रो पड़े सीएम बघेल, वीडियो वायरल

30 जून 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Chhattisgarh

भूपेश बघेल की जगह मोहन मरकाम को मिली छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति की कमान

28 जून 2019

