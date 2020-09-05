शहर चुनें
Seven killed and seven injured after a bus collided with truck in Raipur

छत्तीसगढ़ : बस और ट्रक के बीच हुई टक्कर, सात लोगों की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 08:35 AM IST
बस और ट्रक की हुई टक्कर
बस और ट्रक की हुई टक्कर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तसीगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में आज सुबह एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हो गया। तड़के सुबह एक बस और ट्रक आपस में टकरा गए, जिससे बस में बैठे सात मजदूरों की जान चली गई है। रायपुर के एसएसपी अजय यादव ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। ये बस मजदूरों को ओडिशा के गंजम से गुजरात के सूरत लेकर जा रही थी। 
इस हादसे में सात मजदूरों की जान चली गई है और सात लोग घायल हो गए हैं। ये हादसा रायपुर के चेरी खेदी में हुआ है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

