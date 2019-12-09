शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : स्कूल का शिक्षक छात्राओं से मांगता था फोन नंबर, करता था अश्लील मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 06:45 AM IST
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एन कुजूर
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एन कुजूर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के एक स्कूल में शिक्षक द्वारा 12वीं कक्षा की छात्राओं से उनके फोन नंबर, अश्लील मांग और चिकन मांगने का मामला सामने आया है। जशपुर में तुमला पुलिस थाना सीमा के अंतर्गत एक सरकारी स्कूल के कक्षा 12 के छात्रों का कहना है कि एक शिक्षक राजेश भारद्वाज ने परीक्षा में पास होने के बदले लड़कियों के फोन नंबर मांगता और साथ में अश्लील मांग भी करता था। इसके अलावा शिक्षक छात्रों से चिकन मांगता था। मांग नहीं मानने पर शिक्षा में फेल करने की धमकी देता है।
छात्रों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप पर शिक्षक राजेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि मैंने कभी ऐसा कुछ नहीं कहा। मैं कभी-कभी सिर्फ छात्रों के मनोरंजन के लिए उनसे मजाक में कहता था कि मुझे चिकन चाहिए। मैं बस उतना ही बोलता था।

मामले पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एन कुजूर ने कहा कि मुझे इसके बारे में पता चला है। मैं बीईओ (खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी) से रिपोर्ट मांगूंगा, इस संबंध में कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यह स्कूल के साथ-साथ विभाग के लिए बहुत संवेदनशील मामला है। मैं निश्चित रूप से कार्रवाई करूंगा।




 
school teacher rajesh bhardwaj sexual favours chicken
