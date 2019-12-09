छत्तीसगढ़ : स्कूल का शिक्षक छात्राओं से मांगता था फोन नंबर, करता था अश्लील मांग

The teacher Rajesh Bhardwaj says, "I have never said anything like that. Sometimes I just used to entertain students and jokingly say to them that I want chicken but that is all." (08.12.2019) https://t.co/wDk8Ec7vFM— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
District Education Officer, N Kujur: I have come to know about it. I'll seek a report from the BEO (Block Education Officer), action will be taken in this regard. This is a very sensitive matter for the school as well as the department. I will definitely take action. (08.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/bIzQHCdeWh— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में आईटीबीपी के जवान आपस में भिड़ गए। इस भिड़ंत में छह जवानों की मौत हो गई और दो जवान घायल हो गए। नारायणपुर के पुलिस अधीक्षक मोहित गर्ग ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।
4 दिसंबर 2019