Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Raipur News ›   Raipur News CM Baghel reviewed the works of various departments

Raipur: सीएम बघेल ने की विभिन्न विभागों के कार्यों की समीक्षा, नवा रायपुर में होगा देश का सबसे बड़ा थोक बाजार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रायपुर Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 09:28 PM IST
सार

मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को थोक बाजार के लिए कार्ययोजना पर तेजी से कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए। सीएम ने कहा कि नवा रायपुर में देश का सबसे बड़ा थोक बाजार होगा। प्रास्तावित थोक बाजार 438.47 हेक्टेयर में बनेगा। थोक बाजार में सभी मूलभूत सुविधाएं होंगी।

Raipur News CM Baghel reviewed the works of various departments
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

नवा रायपुर में देश का सबसे बड़ा थोक बाजार विकसित होगा। लगभग 438.47 हेक्टेयर में प्रस्तावित थोक बाजार का निर्माण सेक्टर 27 में किया जाएगा। नवा रायपुर अटल नगर विकास प्राधिकरण द्वारा इस थोक बाजार का निर्माण किया जाएगा। यहां छोटे-बडे़ सभी व्यापारियों के लिए आधारभूत जरूरी सुविधाएं होंगी। 

सीएम बघेल ने दिए अधिकारियों को निर्देश
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने एनआरडीए के अधिकारियों से कहा है कि इस थोक बाजार की कार्ययोजना को इस तरह से अमलीजामा पहनाएं ताकि देश का यह सबसे बड़ा थोक बाजार छोटे-बड़े सभी व्यापारियों की जरूरत पूरा कर सके। यहां व्यापारिक और वाणिज्यिक गतिविधियों का तीव्र विस्तार हो सके। बघेल ने आज अपने निवास कार्यालय में आयोजित नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में अधिकारियों को थोक बाजार के लिए कार्ययोजना पर तेजी से कार्य के निर्देश दिए। 

सीएम ने की समीक्षा बैठक
मुख्यमंत्री ने बैठक में नागरिक सेवाओं एवं ग्रामीण विकास से संबंधित योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने मितान योजना के क्रियान्वयन पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि शासकीय योजनाओं की डिलीवरी बिना कार्यालय पहुंचे और शीघ्रता से नागरिकों को मिल पा रही है। मेरे पोते का आधार कार्ड भी मितान के माध्यम से बना है। मितान योजना पहले राज्य के नगर निगम क्षेत्रों में लागू थी। अब इसका विस्तार नगर पालिका क्षेत्रों में किया गया है। 

बैठक में अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन बच्चों के आधार कार्ड से संबंधित आ रहे हैं। मितान योजना अंतर्गत अब तक प्रदेश के नगर निगमों के 1 लाख 3 हजार 315 हितग्राहियों के विभिन्न दस्तावेज तैयार कर डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी की गई है। बच्चों के आधार कार्ड बनाने के लिए मितान को सबसे अधिक फोन आते है और यह सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रिय है। साथ ही जाति और आय प्रमाणपत्र भी काफी बने हैं। नए नगरीय निकायों में मितान योजना आरम्भ होने के बाद 3 दिनों में लगभग 2 हजार कॉल आये हैं जिसमें आगे की कार्यवाही की जा रही है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि फोन कॉल के साथ ही एप के माध्यम से भी मितान योजना की सेवा शीघ्र ही दी जाएगी। 

सीएम ने स्वास्थ्य योजनाओं की समीक्षा की
मुख्यमंत्री ब घेल ने शहरी क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य योजनाओं की समीक्षा में कहा धन्वन्तरी मेडिकल स्टोर्स बेहतर लोकेशन में खोले जाएं। उन्होंने इस मौके पर स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना की समीक्षा की और लगातार हेल्थ कैम्प आयोजित करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने कहा कि  आगामी वर्षा ़ऋतु को देखते हुए मौसमी बीमारियों से जुड़ी दवाईयों की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित की जाए। बैठक में अधिकारियों ने बताया कि धन्वन्तरी मेडिकल स्टोर्स के माध्यम से अब तक 132 करोड़ रुपये की बचत हितग्राहियों को हुई है। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को योजना का लाभ दिलाने के उद्देश्य से इन मेडिकल स्टोरों का लोकेशन भी बेहतर किया जा रहा है। मेडिकल स्टोर के माध्यम से मिलने वाले लाभ के बारे में एसएमएस के माध्यम से अधिकाधिक लोगों को जानकारी दिये जाने के प्रयासों पर काम हो रहा है। बैठक में अनाधिकृत विकास के नियमितीकरण अधिनियम के क्रियान्वयन और शहरी आवास योजना के कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की गई।

रीपा के उत्पादों की ऑनलाइ न आपूर्ति व्यवस्था हो बेहतर
मुख्यमंत्री ने महात्मा गांधी रूरल इंडस्ट्रियल पार्क (रीपा) की समीक्षा में कहा कि सभी उत्पादों की ऑनलाइन आपूर्ति की व्यवस्था हो, सी-मार्ट में इनकी उपलब्धता हो। उत्पादनकर्ता को बाज़ार से जोड़ना बेहद जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि रीपा में अनेकों तरह की गतिविधि हो रही है। बेकरी एवं खाद्य उत्पाद, मिलेट, परिधान, निर्माण आदि क्षेत्रों में अच्छा काम हो रहा है और उद्यमी आगे आ रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि शासकीय भवनों में रंग-रोगन के लिए गोबर पेंट का उपयोग हो रहा है। निजी क्षेत्रों में भी इसकी बिक्री बढ़ाएं। उन्होंने रेरा में दर्ज बिल्डरों से भी गोबर पेंट के इस्तेमाल के लिए आग्रह करने अधिकारियों को कहा।
 

90 प्रतिशत रीपा में वाई-फाई सुविधा 
रीपा के समीक्षा के दौरान अधिकारियों ने बताया कि प्रदेश के 90 प्रतिशत रीपा में वाई-फाई सुविधा उपलब्ध है। 300 रीपा में से 270 रीपा में वाई-फाई से डिजिटल कनेक्टीविटी अच्छी होने के कारण युवा भी इसका लाभ उठा रहे हैं। साथ ही वाई-फाई युक्त 12 रीपा केंद्रों में रेस्टोरेंट का भी बेहतर संचालन हो रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि डिजिटली जुड़ने से इसका बड़ा लाभ सबको मिलेगा।

इस मौके पर अधिकारियों ने बताया कि संभाग स्तरीय मिलेट कार्निवाल के लिए योजना तैयार हो रही है। गोबर पेंट के उपभोक्ताओं से भी फीडबैक लिए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही रीपा के लिए तकनीकी सहायता हेतु सीएफटीआरआई में एक दल भ्रमण के लिए भेजा जाएगा। चूंकि ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय का संस्था से अनुबंध है, अतएव तकनीकी सहायता वहां से भी मिल सकेगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed