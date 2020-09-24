छत्तीसगढ़: राजनांदगांव जिले में नक्सलियों ने सड़क निर्माण कार्य में लगे पांच वाहनों में लगाई आग

Naxals torched 5 vehicles engaged in road construction work between Pardi & Parvidih village under the Mohla Police station limit in Rajnandgaon district. A chain mountain vehicle, 2 mixer machines & 2 graders were set on fire last night: D Shrawan, SP, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/shsm7vYUQv— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
