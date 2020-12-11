शहर चुनें
छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने तीन खदान मजदूरों का किया अपहरण, तलाश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलरामपुर Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 07:05 AM IST
जानकारी देते एडिशनल एसपी प्रशांत कटलाम...
जानकारी देते एडिशनल एसपी प्रशांत कटलाम... - फोटो : ani

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर-रामानुजगंज जिले के सेमरी पथ इलाके से नक्सलियों ने तीन खदान मजदूरों का अपहरण कर लिया है। इस संबंध में एडिशनल एसपी प्रशांत कटलाम कहा कि पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के गश्ती दल उनकी तलाश कर रहे हैं। उन्हें जल्द ही बचा लिया जाएगा।
