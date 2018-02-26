शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Jharkhand police killed 4 Naxals in an encounter happened in Naudiha

पुलिस मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सली ढेर, खोज अभियान जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नौडीह Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 10:55 AM IST
Jharkhand police killed 4 Naxals in an encounter happened in Naudiha
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
झारखंड में पुलिस और नकसलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई है। विशेष जांच अभियान के दौरान सीआरपीएफ की 134वीं बटालियन और राज्य पुलिस ने चार नकसलियों को पलामू के नौडीहा में हुए एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया है। फिलहाल इलाके में खोज अभियान जारी है। माना जा रहा है कि इलाके में और नकसली छुपे हो सकते हैं।
इससे पहले पिछले महीने हुई मुठभेड़ में चार पुलिसवालों सहित दो सब-इंसपेक्टर शहीद हो गए थे। मुठभेड़ में सात पुलिसवाले घालय हो गए थे। यह एनकाउंटर नारायणपुर जिले में हुई थी। एनकाउंटर अभुजमद क्षेत्र के इरपानगर में स्थित जंगलों में हुई थी। यह घटना तब घटित हुई जब पुलिस की टीम विशेष जांच के ऑपरेशन पर निकली थी।   

RELATED

naxal police encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sridevi body yet to be released from Dubai will be reached mumbai soon
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को भारत लेकर आ रहा है अनिल अंबानी का प्राइवेट जेट, सदमे में हैं बोनी कपूर और बेटियां

26 फरवरी 2018

Is Sridevi has done these 6 mistakes in her career
Bollywood

जिंदगी में इन 6 बड़ी गलतियों का श्रीदेवी को हमेशा रहा मलाल, याद आते ही नम हो जाती थीं आंखें

26 फरवरी 2018

shahid kapoor birthday his special message for sridevi
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के इस मैसेज को पढ़कर हो जाएंगे इमोशनल, इस तरह किया श्रीदेवी को याद

26 फरवरी 2018

How to save your lives to snake
Amazing Animals

अगर सांप पीछे पड़ जाए तो जान बचाने का है एक ही तरीका, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi was found on bathroom floor by hotel staffer and not Boney kapoor
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर ने नहीं तो सबसे पहले किसने देखा था श्रीदेवी को बाथरूम के फ्लोर पर?

26 फरवरी 2018

weekly-rashifal-26th-february-to-4th-march
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 26 से 4 मार्च : जानिए महीने का आखिरी सप्ताह कैसा रहेगा सभी राशियों के लिए

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death celebrities reached anil kapoor house
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर का इंतजार, अनिल कपूर के घर लगा सेलिब्रिटीज का जमावड़ा

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi brought dead to hospital after she fainting in hotel bathroom
Bollywood

अचानक श्रीदेवी को कैसे हो गया कार्डियक अरेस्ट जिससे हो गई मौत, डॉक्टर का खुलासा चौंकाने वाला

26 फरवरी 2018

Jhanvi Kapoor reaction after Sridevi death
Bollywood

जब जाह्नवी को मिली मां श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर तो ऐसी हो गई थी बेटी की हालत

26 फरवरी 2018

arjun kapoor reches mumbai to be with his family after the news of Sridevi demise
Bollywood

जिस मां से जिंदगी भर नफरत करता रहा बेटा, उसकी मौत की खबर सुनते ही दौड़े चले आए अर्जुन कपूर

26 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

RJD says mayawati does not want to go in rajya sabha because BJP is in power
Bihar

'भाजपा के सत्ता में रहते मायावती राज्यसभा नहीं जाना चाहतीं'

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) ने दावा किया है कि मायावती ने बिहार से राज्यसभा भेजे जाने के प्रस्ताव को ठुकरा दिया है।

26 फरवरी 2018

congress kept new condition in front of its candidates for madhya pradesh assembly elections
Madhya Pradesh

MP विधानसभा चुनाव: टिकट के लिए कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों के सामने रखी शर्त

26 फरवरी 2018

indian army family suffered form government
Dehradun

सैनिक दुश्मनों से नहीं हारे, परिजन अपनों से हार गए

26 फरवरी 2018

मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया 143 करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का तोहफा
Shahjahanpur

मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया 143 करोड़ की परियोजनाओं का तोहफा

26 फरवरी 2018

आधे जिले में हुई झमाझम बारिश, ओले भी गिरे
Lakhimpur Kheri

आधे जिले में हुई झमाझम बारिश, ओले भी गिरे

26 फरवरी 2018

वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन प्रॉडक्ट स्कीम से 20 लाख युवाओं को मिलेगें रोजगार के अवसर
Shahjahanpur

वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन प्रॉडक्ट स्कीम से 20 लाख युवाओं को मिलेगें रोजगार के अवसर

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi attended durga puja in lucknow
Lucknow

श्रीदेवी के जाने के साथ ही अधूरी रह गई लखनऊ की हसरत

25 फरवरी 2018

health minister vipin parmar in hamirpur
Shimla

मंत्रीजी को बिना बिजली काटनी पड़ी रात, मोबाइल की लाइट से किया भोजन

25 फरवरी 2018

खैरहनी के गन्नें के खेत में फिर दिखी बाघिन
Lakhimpur Kheri

खैरहनी के गन्नें के खेत में फिर दिखी बाघिन

26 फरवरी 2018

चिन्मयानंद ने सीएम को भेंट की ढाई किलो चांदी की प्रतिमा
Shahjahanpur

चिन्मयानंद ने सीएम को भेंट की ढाई किलो चांदी की प्रतिमा

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

रमन सिंह की नींद हुई हराम, रात को लगाने पड़ रहे हैं पैग: कांग्रेस नेता

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले राज्य में बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। राज्य में कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और विधायक कवासी लखमा ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है।

16 फरवरी 2018

Minor girl’s hair half shaved over alleged eve teasing incident in chhattisgarh 3:36

छेड़छाड़ की पीड़ित का पंचायत ने पहले मुंडवाया सिर फिर परिवार से ली पार्टी

13 फरवरी 2018

Youth in naxal affected district take up sports over guns inChhattisgarh News 1:59

नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में बंदूक छोड़कर फुटबॉल खेल रहे हैं बच्चे

10 फरवरी 2018

Bear Died after being entangled in trap in korba chhatisgarh 1:37

सुअरों के लिए बिछाए जाल में फंस गए दो भालू, और फिर...

8 फरवरी 2018

Watch Congress workers stage 'pakoda protest' over PM Modi's 'pakoda' remark 1:01

यहां बिका मोदी पकौड़ा और जेटली पकौड़ा!

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Chhattisgarh: 2 soldiers died and 20 naxal killed in Sukma opration
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: 5 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, 2 जवान शहीद 20 नक्सली ढेर

19 फरवरी 2018

Kawasi Lakhma said Raman Singh is unable to sleep because of PL Puniya
Chhattisgarh

'पुनिया की वजह से रमन सिंह की नींद हुई हराम, रात में पीते हैं शराब'

16 फरवरी 2018

two ied planted in the jungles of Chhuria, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, destroyed by ITBP and Police
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: राजनांदगांव के जंगलों में मिले टिफिन बम, बाल-बाल बची सर्चिंग टीम

23 जनवरी 2018

CRPF and jharkhand police recover weapons in large quantity from Naxals in herhanj forest in latehar
Jharkhand

लातेहार: सीआरपीएफ जवानों को बड़ी कामयाबी, नक्सलियों के हथियारों का जखीरा बरामद

9 दिसंबर 2017

seven Naxalites killed in Gadchiroli one jawan injured in Chhattisgarh in encounter
Chhattisgarh

गढ़चिरौली में मुठभेड़ में 7 नक्सली मारे, छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों ने एक जवान घायल किया

6 दिसंबर 2017

3 naxals including a woman arrested in Orchha village Narayanpur Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नारायणपुर में महिला समेत 3 नक्सली गिरफ्तार, दंतेवाड़ा में 2 नक्सल समर्थक पकड़े

15 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.