छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में महिला और बच्चे का अधजला शव बरामद, पुलिस कर रही जांच

हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक का जला हुआ शव मिलने के बाद लगातार महिलाओं के जले हुए शव मिलने की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। अब ऐसी ही एक खबर छत्तीसगढ़ से आ रही है। रायपुर के नक्ती पुलिस स्टेशन क्षेत्र में एक महिला और उसके बच्चे का अधजला शव बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Chhattisgarh: Half-burnt bodies of a woman and her child were found in Nakti Police Station area of Raipur, earlier today. A police investigation is underway.