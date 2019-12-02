शहर चुनें

Half-burnt bodies of a woman and her child were found in Nakti Police Station area Raipur

छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में महिला और बच्चे का अधजला शव बरामद, पुलिस कर रही जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 04:12 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक का जला हुआ शव मिलने के बाद लगातार महिलाओं के जले हुए शव मिलने की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। अब ऐसी ही एक खबर छत्तीसगढ़ से आ रही है। रायपुर के नक्ती पुलिस स्टेशन क्षेत्र में एक महिला और उसके बच्चे का अधजला शव बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
 
इससे पहले रविवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में पुलिस को 20 से 30 साल की एक युवती का जला हुआ शव मिला था। पुलिस को शक है कि यह मामला दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या का है। पुलिस ने बताया कि पशु चराने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने गोपालपुर मुर्का बांध के पास इस शव को देखा। 

पुलिस ने कहा, ऐसा लग रहा है कि युवती की मौत दो से तीन दिन पहले हुई है। मौके से एक बैग भी मिला है, जिसमें शराब व खाने का सामान मिला है। पुलिस को पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। 
