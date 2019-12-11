शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   ED is carrying out searches over 12 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh bank fraud case

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़ में ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 12 ठिकानों पर छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 11:35 AM IST
ED
ED - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की तरफ से बड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। ईडी ने बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के 12 से अधिक स्थानों पर तलाशी कर रहा है। ईडी की यह कार्रवाई डिफॉल्टर कंपनी से जुड़े परिसरों में चल रही है। 
विज्ञापन

 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

70 lacks fraud case in bank
Noida

निजी बैंक का सर्वर हैक कर 70 लाख निकाले

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पेटीएम यूज करते हैं तो सावधान, एक फोन कॉल और खाली हो जाएगी बैंक खाता, पढ़ें जरूरी खबर

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Baghpat

अगर आए ऐसी कॉल तो रहें सावधान! बैंक खाता हो सकता है खाली, पढ़ें-लिखे भी बन रहे शिकार

10 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

एप डाउनलोड करते ही बैंक खाते हो रहे खाली, कहीं आप भी न कर बैठें ये गलती, जरूर पढ़ें

8 दिसंबर 2019

fraud
Tech Diary

आखिरकार लोग ठगी के शिकार कैसे हो जाते हैं? विस्तार से समझिए

8 दिसंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी में ईडी ने गुजरात की कंपनी बायोटर इंडस्ट्रीज की 34 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की 

8 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
enforcement directorate bank fraud
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान के रश्मि के सड़क पर आने वाले बयान से भड़के गौरव, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में अमित शाह
India News

राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पेश, 119 हुआ बहुमत का आंकड़ा

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
PSLV C48
India News

आज ‘अर्द्धशतक’ लगाएगा पीएसएलवी, अंतरिक्ष में पहुंचाएगा देश की दूसरी ‘खुफिया आंख’

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों को सूली पर चढ़ाने के लिए फांसी घर तैयार, एक फंदे की कीमत है 10 हजार

11 दिसंबर 2019

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: शिवसेना और जदयू के बिना भी सरकार को संख्या बल की चिंता नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल के बाहर जमा परिजन
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: जल कर काले पड़ गए हैं घायल मरीजों के फेफड़े, भर गई है जहरीली गैस

11 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक राहुल का शव लेने पहुंची महिला
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः आधार कार्ड के बिना शव देने से इंकार, दिनभर इंतजार करते रहे परिजन

11 दिसंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः प्रशासन को दूसरे हादसे का इंतजार, सबूत है अमर उजाला की यह रिपोर्ट

11 दिसंबर 2019

एएमयू में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

नागरिकता बिल: एएमयू में लगे हिंदुत्व मुर्दाबाद के नारे, 720 पर केस दर्ज, आज दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में भी उन्नाव जैसी वारदात, जमानत पर रिहा आरोपी ने महिला को हंसिया से गोदा

छत्तीसगढ़ में व्यक्ति द्वारा हंसिये से किए गए हमले में घायल हुई 35 वर्ष की महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया है।

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

दिल का दौरा पड़ने से माओवादी नेता रमन्ना की मौत : पुलिस

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नृत्यांगना से दुष्कर्म के मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दो फरार

7 दिसंबर 2019

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexual harassment by four men in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: लड़की को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में 15 साल के किशोर ने छह साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म

8 दिसंबर 2019

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एन कुजूर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : स्कूल का शिक्षक छात्राओं से मांगता था फोन नंबर, करता था अश्लील मांग

9 दिसंबर 2019

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh

राहुल को अध्यक्ष बनाने की फिर उठी मांग, सीएम बघेल बोले- उन्हें लेनी चाहिए पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

7 दिसंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

सीएम बघेल बोले, हैदराबाद कांड के आरोपियों के मुठभेड़ से हुआ इंसाफ

6 दिसंबर 2019

हाथी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: कोरबा जिले में दुकान से सामान लेने गई महिला को हाथी ने पटककर मार डाला

5 दिसंबर 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chhattisgarh

कांग्रेस काफिले पर हमले में आरोपी सुमित्रा पुनेम गिरफ्तार, मारे गए थे कई बड़े नेता

29 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने बच्चे के साथ डाली इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीर तो लोगों ने कह दी मन की बात

सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहने वाली टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की। जिसको लेकर लोगों ने अपने जज्बात बयां किए। इस रिपोर्ट में जानिए कि आखिर उस तस्वीर की इतनी चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर क्यों हो रही है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया रेप केस 1:31

निर्भया रेप केस : 4 गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ के जेल नंबर 3 में दी जा सकती है फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:18

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर आशीष
Chhattisgarh

हाथ पैर के बिना पैदा हुआ था ये शख्स, काबिलियत के दम पर आज कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर

1 दिसंबर 2019

marital rape
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: महिला का जला हुआ शव बरामद, दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका

1 दिसंबर 2019

जिप रोप से गिरी बच्ची
Chhattisgarh

स्कूल में एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स में भाग ले रही बच्ची 30 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरी, आईसीयू में भर्ती

15 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के गढ़ के तौर पर बदनाम अबूझमाड़, पर्यटकों से हो रहा गुलजार

25 नवंबर 2019

गेसराम चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अयोध्या: कारसेवा के दौरान पेट में लगी थी गोली, आज भीख मांगकर कर गुजार रहे जिंदगी

11 नवंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम बघेल बोले- संघ की वेशभूषा और वाद्ययंत्र भारतीय नहीं है

15 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited