छत्तीसगढ़ में जिला रिजर्व गार्ड के हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, एक लाख का इनामी नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 02:33 PM IST
नक्सली (फाइल फोटो)
नक्सली (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
छत्तीसगढ़ में जिला रिजर्व गार्ड (डीआरजी) ने एक लाख के इनामी नक्सली को मार गिराया है। सुकमा में हुई मुठभैड़ में पुलिस को ये कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। मारे गए नक्सली की पहचान वंजम बुधु, रिवोल्यूशनरी पीपुल्स कमेटी (आरपीसी) के प्रभारी के रूप में हुई है। 
सुकमा के एसपी शलभ सिन्हा ने बताया, हमें जानकारी मिली थी कि मुरलीगुड़ा और अटकल के जंगलों में नक्सली छिपे हुए हैं। जिला रिजर्व गार्ड की टीम को तलाशी अभियान के लिए भेजा गया। नक्सलियों ने उनको देखकर गोलियों चलानी शुरू कर दीं। 

एसपी ने आगे कहा कि हमारी टीम ने आत्मरक्षा में जवाबी कार्रवाई की। टीम को तलाशी के दौरान हमने एक नक्सली का शव, एक हथियार, एक दवाइयों का बैग और सर्जिकल का सामान मिला है।



 

district reserve guard naxalite killed naxal sukma chhattisgarh एक लाख का इनामी नक्सली ढेर
