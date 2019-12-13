शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Citizenship Amendment Act Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Kamal Nath

नागरिकता बिल पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल/रायपुर Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 04:17 PM IST
kamalnath bhupesh
kamalnath bhupesh - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर विपक्षी पार्टियों की तरफ से लगातार विरोध किया जा रहा है। साथ ही पूर्वोत्तर भारत में भी इसको लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। कांग्रेस ने इस विधेयक को असंवैधानिक करार दिया। वहीं, कांग्रेस शासित मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ दोनों राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों ने कहा है कि वे इस बिल को लेकर उनकी पार्टी के रुख का समर्थन करते हैं। इस तरह अब तक छह राज्यों के सीएम इसे अपने राज्य में नहीं लागू करने की बात कह चुके हैं। 
विज्ञापन
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा है कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी ने जो भी रुख अपनाया है, हम उसका पालन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि क्या हम उस प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं जो विभाजन का बीज बोती है?


दूसरी ओर छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर हमारा रुख कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा लिए गए रुख से बिल्कुल भी अलग नहीं है। हमारा रुख भी उनके जैसा ही है। हम इस बिल का विरोध करते हैं, क्योंकि यह असंवैधानिक है। 

कांग्रेस की नीति का पालन करेंगे: बालासाहेब थोराट

वहीं, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता बालासाहेब थोराट से जब पूछा गया कि क्या महाराष्ट्र सरकार नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लागू करेगी, तो उन्होंने इसके जबाव में कहा कि हम अपनी पार्टी के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व की नीति का पालन करेंगे। हम पूरी तरह पार्टी के रुख के साथ है। 
6 राज्यों का इनकार 

इससे पहले पश्चिम बंगाल, पंजाब और केरल सरकार भी इसे अपने राज्य में लागू नहीं करने का एलान कर चुके हैं। इस तरह से अब ये कानून देश के इन छह राज्यों में लागू नहीं होगा। बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी शुरुआत से ही इस बिल के विरोध में हैं और किसी भी हाल में इसे लागू नहीं करने की बात कह चुकी हैं। पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और केरल के सीएम पिनरई विजयन भी इसपर अपना विरोध जता चुके हैं। 

राज्यों के लिए बाध्यकारी 

वहीं, सरकार के सूत्रों ने कहा कि नागरिकता का विषय संविधान की सातवीं अनुसूची में आता है इसलिए इससे मानना बाध्यकारी है। सभी राज्यों को नागरिकता बिल संशोधन को मानना ही होगा। 


 
राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी से बना कानून

पूर्वोत्तर में जारी भारी हिंसा के बीच राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने राज्यसभा से पास होने के अगले ही दिन नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक-2019 को मंजूरी दे दी। इसके साथ ही यह कानून बन गया और पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान तथा बांग्लादेश के अल्पसंख्यक शरणार्थियों को भारतीय नागरिकता देने का रास्ता साफ हो गया। विपक्ष के भारी विरोध के बावजूद सरकार ने सोमवार को लोकसभा और बुधवार को राज्यसभा में यह बिल पास करवा लिया था।

क्या है नागरिकता संशोधन कानून?

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल के द्वारा नागरिकता अधिनियम 1955 के प्रावधानों में बदलाव किया गया है। नागरिकता बिल में इस संशोधन से बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान से आए हिंदुओं के साथ ही सिख, बौद्ध, जैन, पारसी और ईसाइयों के लिए बगैर वैध दस्तावेजों के भी भारतीय नागरिकता हासिल करने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।

कम हो गई निवास अवधि

भारत की नागरिकता हासिल करने के लिए देश में 11 साल निवास करने वाले लोग योग्य होते हैं। नागरिकता संशोधन बिल के द्वारा अब बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के शरणार्थियों के लिए निवास अवधि की बाध्यता को 11 साल से घटाकर छह साल कर दी गई है।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

असम में नागरिकता बिल का लगातार विरोध हो रहा है
India News

नागरिकता बिल: डिब्रूगढ़ में कर्फ्यू में ढील, गुवाहाटी में प्रदर्शनकारियों का अनशन

13 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक का पूर्वोत्तर में विरोध हो रहा है
India News

भाजपा संशोधित नागरिकता कानून के बारे में दिल्ली, मुंबई में चलाएगी जागरूकता अभियान

13 दिसंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

नागरिकता कानून: भाजपा पर बरसी शिवसेना- दर्द देकर ये किस तरह की राजनीति

13 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
नागरिकता कानून पर असम में बवाल
India News

नया नागरिकता कानून लागू, जानिए देश पर क्या होगा असर

13 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक कानून
India News

राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी के साथ ही नागरिकता संशोधन बिल बना कानून, अब देश में होंगे ये अहम बदलाव

13 दिसंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
India News

नागरिकता बिल: राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी से बना कानून, तीन देशों के अल्पसंख्यक शरणार्थी बनेंगे 'भारतीय'

13 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendment bill madhya pradesh कमलनाथ भूपेश बघेल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan at makeup artist son wedding
Bollywood

सलमान ने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट के बेटे की शादी में अचानक की एंट्री, दूल्हा-दुल्हन के साथ खिंचवाईं तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2019

Kareena and Sharmila
Bollywood

चैट शो में करीना ने सास शर्मिला टैगोर से पूछा बहू और बेटी में अंतर, अभिनेत्री ने दिया बेबाक जवाब

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वोजरोझडेनीया द्वीप
Bizarre News

जहरीले रेगिस्तान से घिरा एक ऐसा खतरनाक आइलैंड, जहां जाने से कतराते हैं लोग

13 दिसंबर 2019

रॉबिन उथप्पा
Cricket News

IPL 2020: रॉबिन उथप्पा नीलामी में सबसे महंगे भारतीय, इन दो ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पर बरसेगा पैसा

13 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय संसद पर आतंकी हमले के दौरान जवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Parliament Attack 2001: 18 साल पहले दहल गई थी देश की संसद, कैसा था वो दिन

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case know about all four convicts akshay pawan mukesh vinay to be hanged soon
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं फांसी के मुहाने पर खड़े निर्भया के चार दोषी, जानिए उनके बारे में सबकुछ

13 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून पर असम में बवाल
India News

नया नागरिकता कानून लागू, जानिए देश पर क्या होगा असर

13 दिसंबर 2019

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

निर्भया के दोषियों को देनी है फांसी...पवन जल्लाद से कहो कि रहे तैयार

13 दिसंबर 2019

venus transit
Predictions

धन और वैभव का कारक शुक्र का 15 दिसंबर को राशि परिवर्तन, इनके लिए होगा शुभ

13 दिसंबर 2019

पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
Meerut

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को फांसी देना चाहता है पवन जल्लाद, कहा- मुझे बुलाते हैं तो मैं...

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उत्तर भारत में मौसम
India News

जोरदार बारिश ने बदल दिया उत्तर भारत के मौसम का मिजाज, कश्मीर,हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में भारी बर्फबारी

गुरुवार को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जोरदार बारिश से सर्दी बढ़ गई है तो पूरे उत्तर भारत में भी सर्दी अपना सितम दिखा रही है। वहीं कश्मीर,हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में भारी बर्फबारी से मौसम काफी सर्द हो गया है।

13 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
CRPF D Santosh Kumar
India News

पढ़ें, संसद हमले में तीन आतंकियों को मारने वाले हवलदार संतोष की कहानी उन्हीं की जुबानी

13 दिसंबर 2019

13 December Parliament attack 17th anniversary
India News

संसद भवन हमले में 11 गोलियां लगने के बाद भी कमलेश के हाथ से नहीं छूटा था वायरलेस सेट

13 दिसंबर 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश कैबिनेट ने पास किया दिशा बिल, 21 दिनों में दुष्कर्म आरोपियों पर फैसला

13 दिसंबर 2019

वेंकैया नायडू
India News

सभापति नायडू ने राज्यसभा का 250वें सत्र को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया, कहा- शत प्रतिशत हुआ कामकाज

13 दिसंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

'रेप इन इंडिया' जैसा बयान देने वाले को लोकसभा में रहने का हक नहीं: राजनाथ

13 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुुल गांधी ने पोस्ट किया पीएम मोदी का वीडियो, रेप इन इंडिया बयान पर माफी से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे के साथ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध का असर, गुवाहाटी में भारत-जापान शिखर बैठक टाली गई

13 दिसंबर 2019

जयराम रमेश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता बिल के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश

13 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया रेप केस
India News

निर्भया रेप केस : निर्भया की मां को उम्मीद, ‘18 दिसंबर को जारी होगा दोषियों का डेथ वारंट’

13 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जोरदार बारिश ने बदल दिया उत्तर भारत के मौसम का मिजाज, कश्मीर,हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में भारी बर्फबारी

गुरुवार को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जोरदार बारिश से सर्दी बढ़ गई है तो पूरे उत्तर भारत में भी सर्दी अपना सितम दिखा रही है। वहीं कश्मीर,हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में भारी बर्फबारी से मौसम काफी सर्द हो गया है।

13 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 2:31

राहुुल गांधी ने पोस्ट किया पीएम मोदी का वीडियो, रेप इन इंडिया बयान पर माफी से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया रेप केस 2:34

निर्भया रेप केस : निर्भया की मां को उम्मीद, ‘18 दिसंबर को जारी होगा दोषियों का डेथ वारंट’

13 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:34

राहुल गांधी के 'रेप इन इंडिया' बयान पर संसद में भड़कीं महिला सांसद, स्मृति ईरानी ने ऐसे साधा निशाना

13 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक कानून 1:56

राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी के साथ ही नागरिकता संशोधन बिल बना कानून, अब देश में होंगे ये अहम बदलाव

13 दिसंबर 2019

Related

शिमला में बर्फबारी देखकर पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिल उठे
India News

उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी बर्फबारी, दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज

13 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नाबालिगों की हिरासत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईकोर्ट ने दाखिल की रिपोर्ट  

13 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी ने बयान पर माफी मांगने से मना किया
India News

‘रेप इन इंडिया’ पर राहुल का माफी से इनकार, मोदी का वीडियो ट्वीट कर किया पलटवार

13 दिसंबर 2019

ससंद हमले के शहीदों को प्रधानमंत्री ने श्रद्धांजलि दी
India News

संसद हमले की 18वीं बरसी आज, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और पीएम मोदी ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

13 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत ने यास्मीन कपूर को मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में दी जमानत

13 दिसंबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani
India News

'रेप इन इंडिया' बयान पर मचा संग्राम, राहुल गांधी पर बरसीं स्मृति ईरानी

13 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited