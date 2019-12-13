नागरिकता बिल पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

विज्ञापन

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर विपक्षी पार्टियों की तरफ से लगातार विरोध किया जा रहा है। साथ ही पूर्वोत्तर भारत में भी इसको लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी है। कांग्रेस ने इस विधेयक को असंवैधानिक करार दिया। वहीं, कांग्रेस शासित मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ दोनों राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों ने कहा है कि वे इस बिल को लेकर उनकी पार्टी के रुख का समर्थन करते हैं। इस तरह अब तक छह राज्यों के सीएम इसे अपने राज्य में नहीं लागू करने की बात कह चुके हैं।मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने कहा है कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर कांग्रेस पार्टी ने जो भी रुख अपनाया है, हम उसका पालन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि क्या हम उस प्रक्रिया का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं जो विभाजन का बीज बोती है?दूसरी ओर छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर हमारा रुख कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा लिए गए रुख से बिल्कुल भी अलग नहीं है। हमारा रुख भी उनके जैसा ही है। हम इस बिल का विरोध करते हैं, क्योंकि यह असंवैधानिक है।वहीं, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता बालासाहेब थोराट से जब पूछा गया कि क्या महाराष्ट्र सरकार नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लागू करेगी, तो उन्होंने इसके जबाव में कहा कि हम अपनी पार्टी के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व की नीति का पालन करेंगे। हम पूरी तरह पार्टी के रुख के साथ है।इससे पहले पश्चिम बंगाल, पंजाब और केरल सरकार भी इसे अपने राज्य में लागू नहीं करने का एलान कर चुके हैं। इस तरह से अब ये कानून देश के इन छह राज्यों में लागू नहीं होगा। बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी शुरुआत से ही इस बिल के विरोध में हैं और किसी भी हाल में इसे लागू नहीं करने की बात कह चुकी हैं। पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और केरल के सीएम पिनरई विजयन भी इसपर अपना विरोध जता चुके हैं।वहीं, सरकार के सूत्रों ने कहा कि नागरिकता का विषय संविधान की सातवीं अनुसूची में आता है इसलिए इससे मानना बाध्यकारी है। सभी राज्यों को नागरिकता बिल संशोधन को मानना ही होगा।पूर्वोत्तर में जारी भारी हिंसा के बीच राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने राज्यसभा से पास होने के अगले ही दिन नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक-2019 को मंजूरी दे दी। इसके साथ ही यह कानून बन गया और पाकिस्तान, अफगानिस्तान तथा बांग्लादेश के अल्पसंख्यक शरणार्थियों को भारतीय नागरिकता देने का रास्ता साफ हो गया। विपक्ष के भारी विरोध के बावजूद सरकार ने सोमवार को लोकसभा और बुधवार को राज्यसभा में यह बिल पास करवा लिया था।नागरिकता संशोधन बिल के द्वारा नागरिकता अधिनियम 1955 के प्रावधानों में बदलाव किया गया है। नागरिकता बिल में इस संशोधन से बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान से आए हिंदुओं के साथ ही सिख, बौद्ध, जैन, पारसी और ईसाइयों के लिए बगैर वैध दस्तावेजों के भी भारतीय नागरिकता हासिल करने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।भारत की नागरिकता हासिल करने के लिए देश में 11 साल निवास करने वाले लोग योग्य होते हैं। नागरिकता संशोधन बिल के द्वारा अब बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के शरणार्थियों के लिए निवास अवधि की बाध्यता को 11 साल से घटाकर छह साल कर दी गई है।