नागरिकता बिल पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath: Whatever stand the Congress party has taken on Citizenship Amendment Act, we will follow that,do we want to be a part of a process that sows seeds of divisiveness? (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Ktr2pkftLc— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel: Our stand won't be different from what is being taken by All India Congress Committee (AICC) on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Our stand is same as them. pic.twitter.com/eYNQOsZFma— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on being asked if Maharashtra will implement #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: We will follow the policy of our party's central leadership. pic.twitter.com/9GrqeIuKGE— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Govt sources on five states which have said that they will not implement #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Issue of citizenship comes under the union list by 7th schedule of the Constitution. Such amendment is applicable to all states. pic.twitter.com/yxMTVjHseI— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
13 दिसंबर 2019