Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Waterlogging in Corona Isolation Ward of Ambikapur Medical College

छत्तीसगढ़: अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना वार्ड में जलभराव, महापौर ने दी ये सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंबिकापुर Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 10:36 AM IST
अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में जलभराव
अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में जलभराव - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना आइसोलेशन वार्ड में शुक्रवार को हुई भारी बारिश के बाद जलभराव हो गया। अंबिकापुर नगर पालिका के महापौर डॉ अजय तिर्की ने बताया कि सामान्य बारिश के लिए ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पर्याप्त है। इतनी तेज बारिश के हिसाब से कुछ देर के लिए थोड़ा ओवरफ्लो हुआ था। 
city & states chhattisgarh water logging ambikapur

