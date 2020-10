हाथरस मामले को लेकर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह और मंत्री शिव कुमार दहरिया के बीच जुबानी जंग

I had not called the incident of rape, a small incident. Rape is always a big incident. I had expressed my opinions on the chain of events that took place after the rape. My opinion was not on the rape: Chhattisgarh Minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya (03.10.2020) https://t.co/zWHa0gd6mz pic.twitter.com/zNA05G2J5a