Chhattisgarh: भूपेश बघेल बोले- ये पीएम मोदी की हार, आपने देखा कर्नाटक में 'बजरंग बली' किसके साथ

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना जारी है। इसी बीच अब तक आए रूझानों में कांग्रेस आगे हैं और भाजपा के लिए हार की घंटी बज गई है। कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को मिल रही जीत को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। 10 मई को राज्य में 224 सीटों पर वोटिंग हुई थी। जिसका वोट प्रतिशत 72.82 दर्ज हुआ था।
हिमालय से लेकर समुद्र तक भाजपा हार रही है— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2023
“कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत” कहने वाले आज दक्षिण भारत से मुक्त हो गए
स्पष्ट है कि बजरंगबली हैं कांग्रेस के साथ pic.twitter.com/CEtdbILIB5
#WATCH | #Karnataka election result is as per our expectations. PM sought votes by keeping himself in the front. So, this is Modi's defeat..," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
"You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands. Bajrang Bali's 'gada' hit corruption on its head & BJP… pic.twitter.com/Ij55s0dTkU
