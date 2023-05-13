Chhattisgarh: भूपेश बघेल बोले- ये पीएम मोदी की हार, आपने देखा कर्नाटक में 'बजरंग बली' किसके साथ

कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना जारी है। इसी बीच अब तक आए रूझानों में कांग्रेस आगे हैं और भाजपा के लिए हार की घंटी बज गई है। कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को मिल रही जीत को लेकर छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। 10 मई को राज्य में 224 सीटों पर वोटिंग हुई थी। जिसका वोट प्रतिशत 72.82 दर्ज हुआ था।

#Karnataka election result is as per our expectations. PM sought votes by keeping himself in the front. So, this is Modi's defeat..," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.



"You can see with whom Bajrang Bali stands. Bajrang Bali's 'gada' hit corruption on its head & BJP…