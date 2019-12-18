शहर चुनें

गांधीजी ने अंग्रेजों का विरोध किया था, हम 'काले अंग्रेजों' का विरोध करेंगे : भूपेश बघेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 06:41 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
देशभर में संशोधित नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने मंगलवार को विवादित बयान दे डाला। सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्होंने एनआरसी का विरोध करने की बात भी कही।
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, अगर राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) लागू होता है तो मैं पंजीकरण न करने वाला पहला व्यक्ति होऊंगा। दक्षिण अफ्रीका में गांधी जी ने 'अंग्रेज' के खिलाफ आंदोलन शुरू किया था, वैसे ही हम इन 'काले अंग्रेजों' का विरोध करेंगे।


 
POCSO
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस स्टेशन से पॉक्सो आरोपी फरार, छह पुलिस वाले निलंबित

सोमवार रात सूरजपुर जिले के पुलिस स्टेशन से अपहरण और पॉक्सो मामले में शामिल एक आरोपी फरार हो गया।

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kamalnath bhupesh
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

कार ड्राइवर की बर्बरता, बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद व्यक्ति को रोड पर घसीटा, देखें वीडियो

15 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: खराब दृश्यता के कारण किसी विमान ने नहीं भरी उड़ान

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के चार दोषियों को 30 साल की कैद

15 दिसंबर 2019

rape shimla
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप में शिक्षक गिरफ्तार

15 दिसंबर 2019

Kawasi Lakhma
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: मंत्री लखमा ने कहा- वोट नहीं दिया तो विकास का पैसा सुकमा ले जाऊंगा

15 दिसंबर 2019

ED
Chhattisgarh

बैंक धोखाधड़ी मामले में मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तीसगढ़ में ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 12 ठिकानों पर छापा

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पूर्व थानेदार पर आदिवासी महिला से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, मामला दर्ज

13 दिसंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में एक साल में एक भी किसान ने आत्महत्या नहीं की: सीएम बघेल

14 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत तक

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत-तक

17 दिसंबर 2019

हिना खान 1:20

विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 'हैक्ड' में नजर आएंगी हिना खान, फोटोशूट के दौरान हिना का किलर लुक

17 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:02

बदला लेने के लिए बिजनौर CJM कोर्ट में बरसीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पेशी पर आए हत्यारोपी का मर्डर

17 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 2:03

अब नाबालिग नहीं रहा निर्भया रेप केस का आरोपी, लेकिन किसी को नहीं खबर कि कहां है वो ?

17 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:46

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

17 दिसंबर 2019

आईटीबीपी के जवान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: आपस में भिड़े आईटीबीपी के जवान, गोलीबारी में छह की मौत, दो घायल

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में भी उन्नाव जैसी वारदात, जमानत पर रिहा आरोपी ने महिला को हंसिया से गोदा

9 दिसंबर 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chhattisgarh

कांग्रेस काफिले पर हमले में आरोपी सुमित्रा पुनेम गिरफ्तार, मारे गए थे कई बड़े नेता

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नृत्यांगना से दुष्कर्म के मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, दो फरार

7 दिसंबर 2019

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexual harassment by four men in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: लड़की को अगवा कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने सभी चार आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

9 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ में 15 साल के किशोर ने छह साल की बच्ची से किया दुष्कर्म

8 दिसंबर 2019

