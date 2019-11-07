शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh Bijapur Encounter between jawans and naxalites

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ का जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 08:41 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में गुरुवार को नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ का एक जवान शहीद हो गया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि यह मुठभेड़ बीजापुर जिले के तोंगुड़ा-पामेड़ इलाके में तड़के चार बजे हुई।
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने बताया कि शहीद जवान कामता प्रसाद केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल की 151वीं बटालियन से था। उसका दल, बल की कमांडो इकाई ‘कोबरा’ और राज्य पुलिस जंगलों में अभियान चला रही थी, तभी यह मुठभेड़ हुई। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में कामता प्रसाद गोली लगने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्होंने बाद में, अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि गोलीबारी में कुछ नक्सलियों के मारे जाने का भी संदेह है। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि सुरक्षा बल तलाश अभियान चला रहे हैं।
 


 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नक्सली
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, डीआरजी टीम की मिली सफलता

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर के आतंकवाद की तरह अब नक्सलवाद पर होगा वार, सबसे बड़े ऑपरेशन में हिस्सा लेंगी 100 बटालियन

24 अक्टूबर 2019

sonbhadra news
Sonebhadra

सीमावर्ती इलाकों में घुसने की फिराक में नक्सली !

23 अक्टूबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सली के पत्र से हुआ खुलासा, नक्सलियों को नहीं मिल रहे हैं नए लड़ाके

22 अक्टूबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, दो लाख का इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल

20 अक्टूबर 2019

07 नवंबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh naxalite
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र संकट का आज अहम दिन, राज्यपाल से मिलेगी भाजपा, ठाकरे ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

7 नवंबर 2019

Delhi high-court
Delhi NCR

12 प्राइवेट स्कूलों को नौ फीसदी ब्याज के साथ लौटानी होगी बढ़ी हुई फीस, कार्रवाई का आदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Supreme Court rejected a petition demanding to do funeral by daughters
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की बेटियों द्वारा अंतिम संस्कार किए जाने की मांग वाली याचिका

7 नवंबर 2019

Tis Hazari ruckus Another lawyer lodged a report of attempted murder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः हत्या की कोशिश की एक और रिपोर्ट दर्ज, एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच

7 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra : Shivsena is in dilemma after tangling BJP
India News

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत : भाजपा को उलझाकर अब खुद अपने ही जाल में उलझी शिवसेना

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया विमान के टॉयलेट में मिला 2.24 करोड़ रुपये का सोना

7 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

व्हाट्सएप का नया फीचर लॉन्च, अब आपको ग्रुप में वही जोड़ पाएगा जिसे आप चाहेंगे

7 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री ने मंत्रियों से कहा- अयोध्या पर अनावश्यक बयानबाजी से बचें, बनाएं रखें सद्भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

पिग्मी पॉसम
World

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे जीव पर भी जलवायु परिवर्तन का असर, खतरे में प्रजाति

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या (फाइल फोटो)
Barabanki

सुप्रीम फैसला आने पर सील होगी अयोध्या से जुड़ी सीमा, अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के अवकाश निरस्त

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नई भाजपा सरकार में अपराध नहीं थमा
Chhattisgarh

युवती की हत्या के बाद शव को जलाकर आत्मसमर्पण करने थाने पहुंचा युवक

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर चांपा जिले में युवती के प्रेमी के बड़े भाई ने युवती के सिर पर पत्थर मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी और शव को पेट्रोल डालकर जला दिया।

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

एक नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ़ राज्योत्सव का उदघाटन करेंगी सोनिया गांधी 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने अपने क्वार्टर में कीटनाशक पीकर दी जान

4 नवंबर 2019

नक्सली: प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Chhattisgarh

3 लाख के इनामी नक्सली ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, कई बड़ी घटनाओं में था हाथ

2 नवंबर 2019

रमन सिंह-भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Bye-Election result: कांग्रेस ने बचाया अपना गढ़, चित्रकोट में भाजपा के लच्छुराम हारे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: कलेक्टर के घर से चोरों ने उड़ाए छह लाख 72 हजार के गहने और कीमती सामान

29 अक्टूबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा- इतिहास गवाह है, गोडसे सावरकर का चेला था

3 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

छत्तीसगढ़: भूपेश बघेल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली राहत, सीडी कांड की सुनवाई पर लगी रोक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ कॉन्स्टेबल प्रमोद कुमार
Chhattisgarh

भूमि विवाद से परेशान सीआरपीएफ के जवान ने दी 'पान सिंह तोमर' बनने की धमकी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक डीआरजी जवान शहीद

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

प्याज के दाम लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। बढ़ते दामों के बीच खाद्य मंत्री राम विलास पासवान ने बैठक की और दावा किया है कि नवंबर में इस समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। देखिए रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 3:05

महाराष्ट्र के सियासत का अब तक का अपडेट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने सुबह11बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

6 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:34

भूमि पेडनेकर से खास बातचीत, ‘बाला’ फिल्म में है अहम किरदार

6 नवंबर 2019

कहानी अयोध्या की 7:15

Ayodhya Case | चंद मिनटों में जानिए अयोध्या का पूरा इतिहास

6 नवंबर 2019

missed call hack your smartphone 3:12

सिर्फ एक मिस्ड कॉल से हैक किया जा सकता है कोई भी स्मार्टफोन !

6 नवंबर 2019

Related

हार्दिक पटेल (फाइल)
Chhattisgarh

मैं पार्टी का ही हूं, कांग्रेस छोड़ने की अटकलों पर विराम लगाते हुए हार्दिक

14 अक्टूबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय
India News

देश में माओवादी हिंसाओं में पिछले नौ वर्षों में गई 3,749 लोगों की जान

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: गोवर्धन पूजा के मौके पर सीएम बघेल ने खुद को मरवाया चाबुक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: धनतेरस के दिन मुंगेली जेल से फरार हुए चार विचाराधीन कैदी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पटाखा दुकान में लगी आग, तीन लोगों की मौत

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ में महिला नक्सली ढेर, नक्सल साहित्य बरामद

29 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited