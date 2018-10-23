शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: UP CM Yogi adityanath to campaign for Raman singh

योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंचे छत्तीसगढ़, सीएम रमन सिंह के नामांकन में रहेंगे मौजूद 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 10:40 AM IST
योगी आदित्यनाथ
योगी आदित्यनाथ
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज छत्तीसगढ़ में हैं। वह सीएम रमन सिंह सहित राजनांदगांव की सभी छह सीटों के प्रत्याशी एक साथ नामांकन दाखिल करने रैली के साथ निकलेंगे। इसमें भाजपा के प्रदेश स्तर के कई नेता शामिल होंगे।  
विज्ञापन
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि मुझे मौका मिला है कि मैं छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम रमन सिंह के नामांकन के दौरान यहां मौजूद रहूं और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करूं। भाजपा छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रंड बहुमत से दोबारा सत्ता में आएगी।  
बता दें कि सीएम रमन सिंह इस बार भी राजनांदगांव सीट से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उनके सामने कांग्रेस ने दिवंगत अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला को मैदान में उतारा है। कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को ही उनके नाम का एलान किया था। 

 

Recommended

Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर रेल हादसाः एक पिता ने मरने से पहले 10 माह की बच्ची को ऐसे दी नई जिंदगी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

आरोपी मीरा यादव ने किया खुलासा
Lucknow

विधान परिषद सभापति के बेटे की मौत मामले में नया मोड़, मां के इस खुलासे से उड़ी पुलिस की नींद

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अस्थाना रिश्वत मामले में एक अधिकारी गिरफ्तार, पीएम ने सीबीआई प्रमुख और उप प्रमुख को किया तलब

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Meat Businessman Moin Qureshi used to raise money for two ex-CBI directors
India News

Exclusive: दो पूर्व सीबीआई निदेशकों के लिए उगाही भी करता था मीट व्यापारी मोईन कुरैशी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

मिगिनगो द्वीप
World of Wonders

जमीन से कई मील दूर इस टापू पर चलता है ऐसा धंधा, दूर-दूर से थकान मिटाने आते हैं लोग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh assembly elections chhatisgarh assembly elections congress vs bjp karuna shukla raman singh election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

India's situation is very bad in terms of pension facilities
India News

पेंशन सुविधाओं के मामले में भारत के हालात बेहद खराब, 34 देशों की सूची में मिला 33वां स्थान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

CBSE relieved students of 9th and 11th, registration process will be open till 30th without late fee
Education

सीबीएसई ने दी 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को राहत, बिना लेट फीस 30 तक कर सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

5.98 crores spent every year in Kasturba schools of Aligarh, but girls are getting torture only
India News

अलीगढ़ के कस्तूरबा विद्यालयों में हर साल खर्च हो रहे 5.98 करोड़, छात्राओं को मिल रही केवल प्रताड़ना

23 अक्टूबर 2018

know about the founder of the biggest E-Commerce company of country Paytm
India News

कौन हैं देश की सबसे बड़ी ई कॉमर्स कंपनी 'पेटीएम' के मालिक विजय शेखर शर्मा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मैच के हीरो
Cricket News

INDvWI: रिकॉर्ड्स से भरे पहले वन-डे में इन 5 खिलाड़ियों का प्रदर्शन कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

सी.एम. की पत्नी ने सेल्फी के लिए जान खतरे में डाल ली

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पिज्जा
America

कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए 800 किमी. तय कर  फेवरेट पिज्जा लेकर पहुंचा होटल मैनेजर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

UP Police
Mathura

फोटो वायरल होने के बाद आई लव पाकिस्तान लिखे गुब्बारे बेचता युवक गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

रमन सिंह और करुणा शुक्ला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनावः कांग्रेस ने रमन सिंह के खिलाफ वाजपेयी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला को उतारा

पिछले दिनों ये चर्चा चली थी कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मोतीलाल वोरा सीएम के खिलाफ मैदान में हो सकते हैं।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
रमन सिंह और करुणा शुक्ला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : कांग्रेस ने वाजपेयी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला को रमन सिंह के खिलाफ उतारा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

समाजवादी पार्टी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: भाजपा के बाद समाजवादी पार्टी ने 9 उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान किया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अजीत जोगी
Chhattisgarh

क्या फिर पलट जाएंगे अजीत जोगी? मारवाही सीट से चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी  

22 अक्टूबर 2018

rahul gandhi
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: राहुल गांधी रायपुर में करेंगे जनसभा, महामाया मंदिर जाने की अनुमति नहीं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: क्या बस्तर में बाजी मार पाएगी भाजपा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अजीत जोगी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: अजीत जोगी नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव, सभी 90 सीटों पर करेंगे धुआंधार प्रचार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

FILE PHOTO
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: नक्सलियों से मुकाबला करेंगी आरपीएफ की 40 कंपनियां

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Chhattisgarh Congress
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: कांग्रेस ने 12 उम्मीदवारों की सूची की जारी

19 अक्टूबर 2018

जोगी परिवार
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव में जोगी परिवार अलग-अलग राह पर, क्या जनता करेगी स्वीकार ?

19 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

रमन सिंह के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का मास्टर स्ट्रोक

छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस सीएम रमन सिंह का तोड़ ढूंढने की कोशिश में है। पार्टी रमन सिंह के खिलाफ अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की भतीजी करुणा शुक्ला को चुनावी मैदान में उतार सकती है।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:42

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: क्या बस्तर में फिर बाजी मार पाएगी भाजपा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

AJIT JOGI 0:49

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव : दावेदारी छोड़ सिर्फ चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे अजीत जोगी

19 अक्टूबर 2018

CHATTISHGARH ELECTION 1:38

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: आज दिल्ली में होगा बीजेपी प्रत्याशियों के नाम पर मंथन

18 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 6:10

कांग्रेसी विधायक को भाजपा नेता ने की खरीदने की कोशिश, ऑडियो वायरल

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए भाजपा के पार्षद
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: भाजपा को झटका, 3 पार्षद कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल

19 अक्टूबर 2018

बाएं मायावती दाएं अजीत जोगी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव: अजीत जोगी और मायावती का गठबंधन कितना होगा असरदार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Mayawati-Ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh

जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ और बसपा गठबंधन ने 13 उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान किया 

19 अक्टूबर 2018

नक्सलियों की चुनाव बहिष्कार की घोषणा
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बस्तर के बाद अब कांकेर में नक्सलियों की चुनाव बहिष्कार की घोषणा

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Chhattisgarh elections 2018:Nomination process begins for first phase polling 18 assembly seats
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में पहले चरण की 18 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए नामांकन शुरू

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः नक्सलियों ने बारूदी सुरंग में विस्फोट किया, आईटीबीपी के तीन जवान घायल

16 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.