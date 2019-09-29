शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh An encounter between police and Naxals broke out near Suratiya village in Kawardha

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ में महिला नक्सली ढेर, नक्सल साहित्य बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 02:55 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
छत्तीसगढ़ के कवर्धा में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली को मार गिराया गया है। 
कर्वधा में सुरतिया गांव के पास हुई मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली को ढेर किया गया। पुलिस अपने तलाशी अभियान में नकली थी, तभी उनपर गोलीबारी की गई। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में महिला नक्सली को ढेर किया। बताया गया है कि महिला नक्सली का नाम जुगानी है।

मौके से महिला नक्सली को बरामद किया गया है, साथ ही भारी मात्रा में नक्सल साहित्य भी जब्त किया गया है। 
chhattisgarh naxalite नक्सली
