Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: An Assistant Constable was stabbed to death by naxals in Bijapur

छत्तीसगढ़ में सहायक कांस्टेबल की हत्या से सनसनी, नक्सलियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 03:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में एक सहायक कांस्टेबल की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक बाजार में कुछ नक्सलियों ने सहायक कांस्टेबल की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना की अधिक जानकारी अभी सामने नहीं आई है। 
अभी हाल ही में छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में ही नक्सलियों ने समाजवादी पार्टी के एक नेता की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी थी और सड़क पर लाश फेंक दी थी। नक्सलियों ने सपा नेता को उनके पैतृक गांव से अगवा कर लिया था। बीजापुर के एसपी दिव्यांग पटेल के अनुसार, घटना के कारणों का अब तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। 

chhattisgarh police assistant constable murder naxal bijapur
