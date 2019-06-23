छत्तीसगढ़ में सहायक कांस्टेबल की हत्या से सनसनी, नक्सलियों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में एक सहायक कांस्टेबल की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक बाजार में कुछ नक्सलियों ने सहायक कांस्टेबल की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना की अधिक जानकारी अभी सामने नहीं आई है।

Chhattisgarh: An Assistant Constable was stabbed to death by naxals in weekly market of Mirtur in Bijapur today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ihuXC1pdtl