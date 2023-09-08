CG Election 2023: छत्तीसगढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी ने जारी की 10 प्रत्याशियों की पहली लिस्ट, जानें किसे मिला टिकट

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
छत्तीसगढ़ आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की पहली लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। पहली सूची में कुल दस उम्मीदवारों को चुनावी मैदान में उतारा गया है। विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी दूसरी बार छत्तीसगढ़ में किस्मत आजमा रही है। दिल्ली और पंजाब में सरकार बनाने के बाद पार्टी ने अब छत्तीसगढ़ में फोकस किया है। छत्तीसगढ़ में बसपा और बीजेपी के बाद आप उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट आई है।
First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh Elections is OUT— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 8, 2023
All the best to all the candidates ✌️🏻
इस बार चलेगी झाड़ू ! 🔥#ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal pic.twitter.com/wxvhPy8BYI
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed