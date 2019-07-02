शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ : रायपुर नगर निगम के विरोध में भाजपा पार्षद ने सदन में फैलाया कीचड़, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 05:37 PM IST
सदन में कीचड़ फैलाते भाजपा पार्षद मनोज प्रजापति
सदन में कीचड़ फैलाते भाजपा पार्षद मनोज प्रजापति - फोटो : एएनआई
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पार्षद ने नगर निगम के विरोध में अलग ही तरीका अपना लिया। पार्षद मनोज प्रजापति ने नगर निगम के प्रति विरोध जताते हुए सदन में कीचड़ फैला दिया। 
प्रजापति का आरोप है कि रायपुर नगर निगम उनके क्षेत्र में ठीक काम नहीं कर रहा है। प्रजापति पॉलिथिन में पहले ही कीचड़ अपने साथ लाए थे। बता दें कि छत्तीसगढ़ देश के कुछ ऐसे राज्यों में से एक है जहां कांग्रेस की सरकार है। 

chhattisgarh raipur raipur municipal corporation protest रायपुर नगर निगम bjp corporator भाजपा पार्षद manoj prajapati
