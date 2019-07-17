शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: शिक्षक ने छात्रों की पिटाई कर गधा बोलने पर किया मजबूर, बनाया वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, सूरजपुर Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 04:03 PM IST
जिला बेसिक अधिकारी
जिला बेसिक अधिकारी
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सूरजपुर जिले के एक विद्यालय में छात्रों को सजा देने और इसका वीडियो बनाने का मामला सामने आया है। शिक्षक द्वारा छात्रों की पिटाई करने के साथ ही उन्हें मुर्गा बनाने और उनसे मैं गधा हूं बुलवाकर उनका वीडियो बनाया गया जो बाद में वायरल हो गया। 
शिक्षक के इस अमानवीय कृत्य को लेकर अभिभावकों में काफी नाराजगी है। सूरजपुर जिले के बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी प्रकाश इक्का ने कहा कि कानून के अनुसार छात्रों को इस प्रकार दंडित नहीं किया जा सकता, इसकी जांच का आदेश दे दिया गया है।




 


प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पर्यावरण बचाने की नई पहल, प्लास्टिक के बदले मिलेगा नाश्ता और खाना

प्लास्टिक के पुनः प्रयोग के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर में देश का पहला गार्बेज कैफे की योजना शुरू की गई है। इसके तहत नगर निगम शहर के गरीब लोगों को प्लास्टिक के बदले भोजन कराएगा।

16 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : बेटी के लिए लड़का देखने गए, पसंद आया तो तुरंत करा दी शादी

12 जुलाई 2019

A pick-up van carrying around 30 women labourers overturned in Dhamtari, 20 injured
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ की 30 महिला मजदूरों को ले जा रही पिकअप वैन पलटी, 20 घायल

15 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, एक महिला की भी मौत

14 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: कोरबा बाल सुधार गृह से तीन किशोर फरार

15 जुलाई 2019

नक्सली (फाईल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : आदिवासियों को नक्सलियों की सच्चाई बताने के लिए पुलिस ने लिया कैमरे का सहारा

11 जुलाई 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

राहुल गांधी पर कथित बयान को लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

7 जुलाई 2019

सपा नेता संतोष (जिनकी नक्सलियों ने हत्या कर दी)
Chhattisgarh

नक्सल आतंक: घर से अगवा कर समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता की बेरहमी से हत्या

19 जून 2019

कार्यक्रम के दौरान आंसू पोंछते सीएम बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नए प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को जिम्मेदारी सौंपते हुए रो पड़े सीएम बघेल, वीडियो वायरल

30 जून 2019

कैदियों के बच्चों का स्कूल में हुआ दाखिला
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पिता के साथ जेल में थी छह साल की बेटी, अब कलेक्टर ने दी नई जिंदगी

26 जून 2019

