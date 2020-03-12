शहर चुनें


छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों ने किया डीआरजी जवान का अपहरण, हत्या कर शव फेंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Thu, 12 Mar 2020 08:48 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में एक जिला रिजर्व गार्ड (डीआरजी) के जवान का मृत शरीर मिला है। डीआरजी के जवान को सुकमा जिले के अरगट्टा गांव के दोरनापाल पुलिस थाना सीमा से बुधवार की रात नक्सलियों ने अपहरण कर लिया था। जिसके बाद जवान को मृत पाया गया। वह 11 मार्च को होली के बाद अपने घर अरगट्टा गांव गया था जब यह घटना हुई थी।
district reserve guard drg jawan sukma chhattisgarh



