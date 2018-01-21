Jashpur District: Deepak Kumar & Nitesh Painkra from tribal villages of Kudekela & Jargum, respectively, are students of IIT Delhi's textile department. Both say their journey has been possible because of the help by district administration. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/8gwJHD5Cby— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018
सीआईएसएफ के डीजी ओपी सिंह को रिलीव करने की आधिकारिक घोषणा रविवार को हो गई।
21 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.