आम बजट 2018: प्री नर्सरी से 12वीं तक के लिए वित्त मंत्री जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:02 PM IST
Union Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley announcement on education sector benefits from Pre Nursery to 12th
अरुण जेटली
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने किसानों के बाद शिक्षा को लेकर भी बजट में बड़ा ऐलान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार पढ़ेगा भारत, बढ़ेगा भारत को लेकर बेहद गंभीर है और इस तरफ लगातार काम किया जा रहा है। शिक्षा को लेकर अरुण जेटली ने अपने बजट में क्या कुछ शामिल किया, पढ़ें यहां। 

1. बजट में शिक्षा को लेकर वित्त मंत्री ने बड़ा ऐलान करते हुए कहा कि अब प्री-नर्सरी से लेकर 12वीं तक के छात्रों के लिए एक ही नियम लागू होंगे। सरकार के इस कदम से स्कूलों की मनमानी पर लगाम लगाई जा सकती है। 

2. उच्च शिक्षा पर बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अब सरकार बीटेक के छात्रों के लिए भी छात्रवृत्ति योजना आरंभ करने जा रही है। जिसके अंतर्गत 1 हजार बीटेक छात्रों को प्रतिवर्ष छात्रवृत्ति प्रदान की जाएगी। 

3. अरुण जेटली ने शिक्षकों की दुविधा का समाझान करने की भी पहल की। ऐलान किया कि अब एकीकृत बीएड कोर्स की शुरुआत की जाएगी। 

4. सरकार ने अपने बजट में ऐलान किया कि देश में 24 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज खोले जाएंगे। 

RELATED

5. जेटली ने अपने भाषण में कहा कि सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है देश के हर बच्चे को स्कूल पहुंचाने के लिए और इस दिशा में लगातार कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।  
union budget 2018 education sector budget arun jaitley budget budget 2018 live

