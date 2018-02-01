अपना शहर चुनें

बजट से पहले बाजार में गिरावट, निफ्टी 21.95 अंक नीचे

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:22 AM IST
Market down before budget, Nifty down 21.95 points
आम बजट से एक दिन पहले निवेशकों द्वारा लिवाली में ऐहतियात बरतने की वजह से बुधवार को सेंसेक्स 68.71 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 36,000 के नीचे आ गया और 35,965.02 पर बंद हुआ। 

वहीं, निफ्टी 21.95 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 11,027.70 पर बंद हुआ। मासिक आधार पर बीएसई के सेंसेक्स में 1,908.19 अंकों की तेजी दर्ज की गई है, जबकि निफ्टी में भी रिकॉर्ड 497 अंकों की बढ़त हुई है। डॉ. रेड्डीज के शेयरों में सर्वाधिक 3.75 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।
