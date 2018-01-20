Download App
आईटी विभाग ने बिटकॉइन में निवेश करने वाले 10,000 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:29 PM IST
Income Tax department send notice to 10,000 investors of Bitcoin in India
पिछले काफी समय से बिटकॉइन ने लोगों का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचा है। यह एक वर्चुअल करेंसी है जिसे बेचकर बहुत से लोगों ने फायदा उठाया है। अब भारत के 10,000 लोगों को इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने नोटिस भेजा है। विभाग ने देशभर में किए सर्वे के आधार पर पता लगाया है कि 17 महीने के दौरान 3.5 बिलियन की ट्रांजेक्शन हुई हैं। जिसके बाद विभाग ने नोटिस भेजने का फैसला लिया है। पुणे, बेंगलुरु, मुंबई और दिल्ली सहित 9 एक्सचेंज से डेटा इकट्ठा करने के बाद नोटिस भेजे गए हैं।

टैक्स अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बिटकॉइन और दूसरी वर्चुअल करेंसी में निवेश करने वाले लोगों में युवा निवेशक, टेक-सेवी, रियल एस्टेट प्लेयर्स और ज्वैलर्स शामिल हैं। दुनियाभर की सरकारें इस क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर लगाम लगाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। सरकारों का कहना है कि इसके जरिए कालेधन को सफेद करने के साथ ही टैक्स बचत करने के रास्ते तलाशे जा रहे हैं। मार्च में अर्जेंटिना में होने वाली जी20 बैठक में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो सकती है।

भारत सरकार इस डिजिटल करेंसी में निवेश करने वाले लोगों को लगातार चेतावनी जारी कर रही है। सरकार का कहना है कि यह पोंजी स्कीम है जो शुरुआती निवेशकों को बहुत ज्यादा रिटर्न देने का वादा करता है। हालांकि सरकार की चेतावनी का कोई फायदा नहीं दिख रहा है क्योंकि हर महीने 20,00,00 लोग इसमें निवेश कर रहे हैं। इस जांच के महानिदेशक बीआर बालाकृष्ण ने कहा कि हम आंख बंद नहीं कर सकते। इसकी वैधता पर फैसला आने का इंतजार करना विनाशकारी हो सकता है।
