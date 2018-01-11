Download App
Home ›   Business ›   Income Tax department issues notice to Benami Property in more than 900 cases

बेनामी संपत्ति पर मोदी सरकार का चला हथौड़ा, साल भर में जब्त की 3500 करोड़ की संपत्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:54 PM IST
Income Tax department issues notice to Benami Property in more than 900 cases
PM MODI
इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने बेनामी संपत्ति लेनदेन अधिनियम निषेध के तहत कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 3500 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति को जब्त किया है। विभाग ने जांच निदेशालय के अंतर्गत देशभर में 24 समर्पित बेनामी निषेध यूनिट की स्थापना मई 2017 में की थी ताकि बेनामी संपत्तियों पर उचित कार्यवाही की जा सके।

विभाग द्वारा किए जा रहे गहन प्रयासों की वजह से अधिनियम के तहत 900 से ज्यादा संपत्ति के मामलो में अस्थाई अटैचमेंट नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इस अटैचमेंट में जमीन, फ्लैट्स, दुकानें, जेवर, परिवहन, बैंक अकाउंट में जमा पैसे आदि शामिल है।

वित्त मंत्रालय के मुताबिक बेनामी संपत्ति के 2 मामलों में पता चला है कि नोटबंदी के बाद पैसों को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए कंपनी ने अपने कर्मचारियों और सहयोगियों के अलग-अलह बैंक खातों में 39 करोड़ रुपए जमा किए थे और बाद में कंपनी ने पैसों को वापस अपने खातों में ट्रांस्फर करवा लिया।

इन मामलों में बेनामी कानून के तहत संपत्ति जब्त की गई है। एक अन्य मामले में रियल एस्टेट कंपनी की 50 एकड़ जमीन खरीद का पता चला है, जमीन की खरीद बेनामीदारों के नाम पर थी।
 

 

 
