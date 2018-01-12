Download App
17 माह के शिखर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई, औद्योगिक उत्पादन ने पकड़ी रफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 07:24 PM IST
IIP growth rate and retial inflation increses says ministry of statistics
सांख्यिकी और कार्यक्रम क्रियान्वन मंत्रालय द्वारा शुक्रवार को इंडेक्स ऑफ इंडस्ट्रियल प्रोडक्शन (आईआईपी) और खुदरा मंहगाई दर के आंकड़े जारी कर दिए गए। जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, औद्योगिक उत्पादन में जोरदार बढ़ोत्तरी दर्ज की गई है। IIP ग्रोथ 2.2% से बढ़कर 8.4% हुई है जो कि 19 महीनों में सबसे ज्यादा है।  


वहीं पिछले साल अक्टूबर में IIP ग्रोथ 2.2% थी। जबकि सितबंर में इसका आंकड़ा 4.14 फीसदी का था। जारी आंकड़ों से साफ है कि IIP ग्रोथ बीते दो सालों में अपने शीर्ष पर है। वहीं आंकड़ों के मुताबिक दिसंबर में खुदरा महंगाई दर में इजाफा हुआ और यह नंवबर में 4.88 फीसदी से बढ़कर 5.21% हुई है जो कि 17 महीने के शीर्ष पर है। 
 


बता दें कि इससे पहले बीते नवंबर महीने में खुदरा महंगाई की दर या सीपीआई 4.88 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई थी। जिससे सब्जी, फल, अंडा, चीनी और दूध जैसी रोजमर्रा के उपयोग की वस्तुओं के महंगी हुई। यह 15 महीने का उच्चतम स्तर थी। इससे पहले अगस्त 2016 में खुदरा महंगाई की दर 5.05 फीसदी पर थी। 
