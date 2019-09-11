वित्त मंत्री के ओला-उबर वाले बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

मंगलवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा ऑटो सेक्टर में छाई मंगी के लिए एप बेस्ड कैब सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी ओला और उबर को जिम्मेदार बताने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बुधवार को इसका खूब मजाक बनने लगा। लोगों का कहना है कि अर्थव्यवस्था में छाई मंदी को लेकर के वित्त मंत्री का ज्ञान अधूरा है। ट्विटर पर शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले युवा वर्ग को मंदी के जिम्मेदार बताने वाला बयान देने के बाद लोग इनका बायकॉट करने की बात कहने लगे। ट्विटर पर #BoycottMillennials और #SayItLikeNirmalaTai ट्रेंड करने लगा।

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा था कि शहरी क्षेत्रों में लोग अपनी गाड़ी से चलने के बजाए ओला-उबर को पसंद करने लगे हैं। 22 साल की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट पर उन्होंने आगे कहा कि ऑटो सेक्टर बीएस6 की और लोगों की सोच की वजह से ज्यादा प्रभावित है। अब लोग ओला उबर गाड़ी खरीदने की तुलना में ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। पिछले 22 सालों में ऑटो सेक्टर सबसे बुरे दौर से गुजर रहा है। वाहनों की बिक्री 23.55 फीसदी गिर गई है।

Funniest trend in twitter today😂 BHEL is at 15 year low as Millennials prefer panipuri The property market is down because millennials have started 'live-in' relationships Fall in agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti, #BoycottMillennials

Districts in India 727 Talukas in India 5564 Total 6291 cities(only Tal & Dist) #Ola operational in 169 cities #Uber operational in 40 cities! Total - 209 which means 3.32% of 6291 cities has access to #OlaUber #BoycottMillennials Bhagwan se daro aunty! Infocredit - @anutadme

How BJP looks at present stage of Economy

Vs

What present stage of economy really is #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/VBp4ASMgpX — OPTIMIST (@awwptimist) September 11, 2019

ONGC is suffering losses because millennials prefer Japani tel. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/FkvPczG5JW — Rehan (@RRehaann) September 11, 2019

#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials



Paragon slippers sale is down because millennials are going barefoot inside संडास pic.twitter.com/18tUiYQvAI — Gareeb ki Audi (@HasyaKalakaar) September 11, 2019

Tourism is down because Millennials are seeing photos and videos of places online.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai

finance minister 😬#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/IopKTYs9hq — Kumar Satyam (@KumarSatyam10) September 11, 2019

The cosmetic industry is down because millennials are using filters and editing apps on Phone .#BoycottMillennials 😂 #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/UB8bKwNKQg — Sᴀʀғᴀʀᴀᴢ Kʜᴀɴ (@khan_sarfaraz07) September 11, 2019

एक अन्य यूजर ऑप्टिमिस्ट ने लिखा भाजपा अर्थव्यवस्था को आईफोन 11 की तरह देखती है, जिसमें तीन कैमरे हैं। लेकिन हकीकत में यह नारियल की तीन आंख की तरह हैं।इसी प्रकार के कुछ अन्य फनी ट्वीट्स इस प्रकार हैं।