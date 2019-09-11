शहर चुनें

why BoycottMillennials is trending on twitter after nirmala sitharaman statement on ola uber

वित्त मंत्री के ओला-उबर वाले बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 06:53 PM IST
why BoycottMillennials is trending on twitter after nirmala sitharaman statement on ola uber
मंगलवार को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा ऑटो सेक्टर में छाई मंगी के लिए एप बेस्ड कैब सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी ओला और उबर को जिम्मेदार बताने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बुधवार को इसका खूब मजाक बनने लगा। लोगों का कहना है कि अर्थव्यवस्था में छाई मंदी को लेकर के वित्त मंत्री का ज्ञान अधूरा है। ट्विटर पर शहरी क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले युवा वर्ग को मंदी के जिम्मेदार बताने वाला बयान देने के बाद लोग इनका बायकॉट करने की बात कहने लगे। ट्विटर पर #BoycottMillennials और #SayItLikeNirmalaTai ट्रेंड करने लगा। 

यह दिया था बयान

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा था कि शहरी क्षेत्रों में लोग अपनी गाड़ी से चलने के बजाए ओला-उबर को पसंद करने लगे हैं। 22 साल की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट पर उन्होंने आगे कहा कि ऑटो सेक्टर बीएस6 की और लोगों की सोच की वजह से ज्यादा प्रभावित है। अब लोग ओला उबर गाड़ी खरीदने की तुलना में ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। पिछले 22 सालों में ऑटो सेक्टर सबसे बुरे दौर से गुजर रहा है। वाहनों की बिक्री 23.55 फीसदी गिर गई है। 

भेल, पानीपुरी और पिज्जा से तुलना

लोग देश में आई मंदी के लिए मिलेनियल्स को जिम्मेदार बताने लगे। एक यूजर सुंदर ने लिखा कि भेल 15 साल के निचले स्तर पर है क्योंकि लोग पानीपुरी खाने लगे हैं। रियल एस्टेट में इसलिए मंदी है क्योंकि लोगों ने लिव-इन में रहना शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं कृषि क्षेत्र में गिरावट इसलिए आई है क्योंकि लोगों ने दाल रोटी के बजाए पिज्जा खाना शुरू कर दिया है। 
भगवान से डरो आंटी 

एक यूजर स्नेहा ने लिखा कि भारत में 727 जिले और 5564 तालुका हैं, जबकि ओला उबर केवल 209 शहरों में कार्यरत हैं। इस हिसाब से आंकड़ा 3.32 फीसदी हुआ। भगवान से डरो आंटी!

नारियल की तरह अर्थव्यवस्था

एक अन्य यूजर ऑप्टिमिस्ट ने लिखा भाजपा अर्थव्यवस्था को आईफोन 11 की तरह देखती है, जिसमें तीन कैमरे हैं। लेकिन हकीकत में यह नारियल की तीन आंख की तरह हैं। 

इसी प्रकार के कुछ अन्य फनी ट्वीट्स इस प्रकार हैं। 
 
 
 
nirmala sitharaman twitter ola uber social media finance ministry recession
