वित्त मंत्री के ओला-उबर वाले बयान के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottMillennials

Funniest trend in twitter today😂— Sunder (@SunderjiJB) September 11, 2019
BHEL is at 15 year low as Millennials prefer panipuri
The property market is down because millennials have started 'live-in' relationships
Fall in agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti,#BoycottMillennials
Districts in India 727— Sneha (@sneha2986) September 11, 2019
Talukas in India 5564
Total 6291 cities(only Tal & Dist)#Ola operational in 169 cities #Uber operational in 40 cities!
Total - 209 which means 3.32% of 6291 cities has access to #OlaUber#BoycottMillennials
Bhagwan se daro aunty!
How BJP looks at present stage of Economy— OPTIMIST (@awwptimist) September 11, 2019
Vs
What present stage of economy really is #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/VBp4ASMgpX
ONGC is suffering losses because millennials prefer Japani tel. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/FkvPczG5JW— Rehan (@RRehaann) September 11, 2019
#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials— Gareeb ki Audi (@HasyaKalakaar) September 11, 2019
Paragon slippers sale is down because millennials are going barefoot inside संडास pic.twitter.com/18tUiYQvAI
Tourism is down because Millennials are seeing photos and videos of places online.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai— Kumar Satyam (@KumarSatyam10) September 11, 2019
finance minister 😬#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/IopKTYs9hq
The cosmetic industry is down because millennials are using filters and editing apps on Phone .#BoycottMillennials 😂 #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/UB8bKwNKQg— Sᴀʀғᴀʀᴀᴢ Kʜᴀɴ (@khan_sarfaraz07) September 11, 2019
अगले महीने से शुरू होने वाली देश की पहली निजी ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस के यात्रियों को आईआरसीटीसी बड़ी सौगात देने जा रहा है। इसके तहत यात्रियों को टिकट बुक करते समय ही कैब, होटल और सामान को बुक करने की सुविधा मिलेगी।
11 सितंबर 2019