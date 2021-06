SpiceJet: मेगा मॉनसून सेल शुरू, 999 रुपये में हवाई यात्रा का मौका

SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it's raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at ₹999/- all-inclusive! What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher up to ₹1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August, 2021 – 31st March,2022. Sale closes 30th June. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/nFqBbVv5WG