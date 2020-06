जानें 1.70 लाख करोड़ रुपये के पैकेज के तहत मोदी सरकार ने अब तक किसको क्या दिया

As part of Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Government announced free food grains&cash payment to women&poor senior citizens&farmers. Around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP: Ministry of Finance pic.twitter.com/JKqsrAOkGc

Public sector banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 10,361.75 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. Out of this, Rs 3,892.78 crore has already been disbursed: Ministry of Finance. pic.twitter.com/lNeK4PtvKO