चीनी पर 100 फीसदी लग सकती है इंपोर्ट ड्यूटी, 60 लाख टन का हुआ अतिरिक्त उत्पादन

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:37 PM IST
केंद्रीय खाद्य मंत्रालय ने चीनी पर आयात शुल्क को दोगुना बढ़ाकर 100 फीसदी करने का प्रस्ताव किया है। मंत्रालय ने यह कदम चीनी के सस्ते आयात पर लगाम लगाने, चीनी के थोक मूल्य में गिरावट को रोकने तथा गन्ना किसानों को समय पर भुगतान के लिए उठाया है।

60 लाख टन पहुंचा चीनी उत्पादन
2017-18 चीनी सत्र (अक्तूबर-सितंबर) में 60 लाख टन अतिरिक्त चीनी उत्पादन के आकलन के मद्देनजर, चीनी का थोक मूल्य उत्पादन लागत से नीचे जा चुका है। खुदरा बाजार में चीनी 40-42 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम बिक रही है।

खाद्य मंत्रालय ने की सिफारिश 
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, घरेलू गन्ना किसानों के हितों की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय से चीनी पर आयात शुल्क को मौजूदा 50 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 100 फीसदी करने की सिफारिश की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में जल्द ही एक अधिसूचना जारी की जा सकती है। 

30 रुपये नीचे पहुंची थोक कीमत

चीनी उद्योग के संगठन इस्मा तथा एनएफसीएसएफ ने उत्पादन में बढ़ोतरी के आकलन के मद्देनजर, चीनी की थोक कीमत उसके उत्पादन लागत से नीचे गिरकर 29.50-30 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंचने को लेकर सरकार से हस्तक्षेप की मांग की थी। 
