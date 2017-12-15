Download App
महंगा हुआ मोबाइल, टीवी-माइक्रोवेव खरीदना, सरकार ने बढ़ाई कस्टम ड्यूटी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला डिजिटल, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 12:36 PM IST
government enhance basic custom duty on mobile phone led tv

mobile

अब से विदेश से इंपोर्ट किए गए मोबाइल फोन, एलईडी टीवी और माइक्रोवेव खरीदना महंगा हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने बेसिक कस्टम ड्यूटी को बढ़ा दिया है। यह कदम इसलिए उठाया गया है ताकि मेक इन इंडिया को बढ़ावा मिल सके। केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय ने घरेलू विनिर्माण को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से टेलीविजन, मोबाइल फोन, प्रोजेक्टर तथा वाटर हीटर सहित कुछ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों पर सीमा शुल्क बढ़ा दिया है।
केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, टेलीविजन सेट पर सीमा शुल्क को मौजूदा 10 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 15 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। मंत्रालय के राजस्व विभाग द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, मॉनिटर तथा प्रोजेक्टर पर शुल्क को दोगुना बढ़ाकर 20 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। 

पुश बटन टेलीफोन या मोबाइल पर सीमा शुल्क को शून्य से बढ़ाकर 15 फीसदी कर दिया गया है, जबकि वाटर हीटर तथा हेयर ड्रेसर उपकरणों पर सीमा शुल्क को दोगुना बढ़ाकर 20 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। कुछ अन्य उपकरणों जैसे इलेक्ट्रिक फिलामेंट तथा डिस्चार्ज लैंप पर भी सीमा शुल्क बढ़ा दिया गया है।

इतने महंगे हो गए फोन और टीवी
केंद्र के इस कदम से अब मोबाइल फोन 15 फीसदी महंगे हो गए हैं। इसके साथ ही एलईडी टीवी और माइक्रोवेव के प्राइस में 20 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। यह बढ़ोतरी केवल उन उपकरणों पर हुई है, जिनको विदेश से इंपोर्ट किया जाता है। देश में बनने वाले मोबाइल फोन, टीवी और माइक्रोवेव के दाम नहीं बढ़ेंगे। इस बारे में सरकार ने गुरुवार रात को नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया था। 

जीएसटी के बाद बढ़ा था प्राइस
जीएसटी के लागू होने के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने पहली बार मोबाइल पर 10 फीसदी बेसिक कस्टम ड्यूटी को बढ़ा दिया था। सरकार ने मोबाइल फोन, मोबाइल फोन के पुर्जों और कुछ इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक सामानों पर 10 फीसदी बेसिक कस्‍टम ड्यूटी (BCD) लगा दी थी जिसके बाद इन सामानों को विदशों से मंगाना महंगा हो जाएगा।
आगे पढ़ें

इन पर लागू होगी बेसिक कस्टम ड्यूटी
