Budget 2018: amarujala.com पर पूरे दिन देखिए LIVE कवरेज और विशलेषण

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 08:39 AM IST
केंद्र सरकार के चौथे और आखिरी पूर्ण बजट पर पूरे देश की निगाहें आज लगी रहेंगी। जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद पेश हो रहे इस पहले आम बजट से आम जनता की ढेरों उम्मीदें जुड़ी हुई हैं। चाहे किसान हो या फिर सैलरी क्लास, कामकाजी महिला हो अथवा गृहणी, युवा वर्ग हो या फिर सीनियर सिटीजंस, स्टार्टअप हो या फिर बड़ी कॉर्पोरेट कंपनियां, रियल इस्टेट सेक्टर से लेकर हर किसी के मन में बजट को लेकर के उत्सुक्ता रहेगी। 

इसी उत्सुक्ता और बजट के बाद उसका विशलेषण करने के लिए अमरउजाला.कॉम ने व्यापक तैयारी की है। इस क्रम में इनकम टैक्स, रियल इस्टेट, कृषि, स्टार्टअप से लेकर के महिलओं तक के लिए एक्सपर्ट्स का पैनल दिन भर जनता के सवालों का लाइव जवाब भी देगा। जनता अपने सवाल अमर उजाला के फेसबुक पेज facebook.com/Amarujala पर जाकर के लाइव सवाल पूछ सकती है। इसके साथ ही वित्त मंत्री का बजट भाषण भी वेबसाइट पर लाइव टेलिकास्ट किया जाएगा। 

अमर उजाला.कॉम के इस विशेष आयोजन में जो खास एक्सपर्ट जुड़ेंगे उनमें  सीए गिरीश नारंग (अध्यक्ष ICAI नोएडा चैप्टर), सीए सुरभि बंसल, रोहित पटेरिया सीईओ, (प्लेसिओ), सीए शिखा बंसल, वरिष्ठ पत्रकार सुधा रामचंद्रन, शशि भूषण रॉय, पैडवुमेन के नाम से मश्हूर तन्वी जौहरी आदि मौजूद रहेंगी।
