Budget 2018: इंपोर्टड जूस, फोन, कॉस्मेटिक, डायमंड खरीदना हुआ महंगा, चीन को लगेगा झटका

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 06:22 PM IST
budget 2018 this goods become cheaper and costlier as custom duty increased
गुरुवार को वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली द्वारा पेश किए गए बजट प्रस्तावों के बाद अगली 1 अप्रैल से लागू होने वाले वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 कई वस्तुएं महंगी हो जाएंगी। इसमें ज्यादातर उन वस्तुओं पर टैक्स बढ़ जाएगा जो विदेश से इंपोर्ट होती हैं। 

चीन को लगेगा झटका
देश के अंदर विशेषकर चीन से बहुत सारा सामान बिकने के लिए आता है, जो कि काफी सस्ता होता है। इन वस्तुओं का प्रयोग घटाने के लिए सरकार ने ऐसी वस्तुओं पर कस्टम ड्यूटी को काफी बढ़ा दिया है।

मेक इन इंडिया को मिलेगा बढ़ावा 
सरकार के इस कदम से मेक इन इंडिया की मुहिम को बढ़ावा मिलने के आसार हैं। हालांकि जो लोग विदेश से आने वाले सामान का ज्यादा प्रयोग करते हैं, उनको झटका लगने की उम्मीद है। कस्टम ड्यूटी बढ़ाने से सरकार का मकसद है कि देशी कंपनियां अपना ज्यादा से ज्यादा तैयार सामान देश के लोगों को ही बेंचे और देशवासी उनको खरीदें भी।

हालांकि कई ऐसे उत्पाद हैं, जो भारत में बिलकुल भी नहीं बनते हैं और उनके पार्ट्स भी इंपोर्ट किए जाते हैं।  
ये सामान हुआ महंगा
budget 2018 costly goods cheaper china

