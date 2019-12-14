शहर चुनें

मदर डेयरी के बाद अमूल ने भी बढ़ाईं दो रुपये तक दूध की कीमतें

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 06:17 PM IST
amul milk
amul milk - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मदर डेयरी के बाद अब देश में सबसे ज्यादा दूध बेचने वाली कंपनी अमूल ने भी कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी की घोषणा कर दी है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि वो 15 दिसंबर से प्रति लीटर दो रुपये बढ़ा रही है। यह बढ़ोतरी दिल्ली-एनसीआर के अलावा गुजरात, पश्चिम बंगाल, मुंबई और महाराष्ट्र में भी लागू होगी। 
इन वैरिएंट्स की कीमतों में होगी बढ़ोतरी

कंपनी ने कहा है कि अमूल गोल्ड (फुलक्रीम दूध) का आधा लीटर पैकेट अब 28 रुपये में मिलेगा। वहीं अमूल ताजा (टोंड मिल्क) 22 रुपये का मिलेगा। कंपनी ने अपने डबल टोंड मिल्क (अमूल शक्ति) की कीमतों में बदलाव नहीं किया है। यह पहले की तरह 25 रुपये में आधा लीटर मिलता रहेगा। 
 
amul mother dairy milk prices price rise
