मदर डेयरी के बाद अमूल ने भी बढ़ाईं दो रुपये तक दूध की कीमतें

Amul: We have decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal,Mumbai and Maharashtra. from 15th December 2019. pic.twitter.com/eCJxEV0v0i
Amul: In Ahmedabad the price of Amul Gold will be Rs. 28 per 500 ml, and Amul Taaza will be Rs. 22 per 500 ml. However, there will be no change in price of Amul Shakti which continues to be available at Rs. 25 per 500ml. https://t.co/8b4pQyHOBE— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
जब निवेश की बात आती है तो अच्छी चीजें अक्सर उनके साथ नहीं होती, जो इंतजार करते हैं। जितनी जल्दी निवेश किया जाए, उतना ही ज्यादा अच्छा रहता है।
14 दिसंबर 2019