83500 exporters got refund of 1.12 lakh crore rupees

जारी किया 83,500 निर्यातकों को 1.12 लाख करोड़ का आईजीएसटी रिफंडः सीबीआईसी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 07:41 PM IST
83500 exporters got refund of 1.12 lakh crore rupees
केंद्र सरकार ने निर्यातकों के बकाया 1.12 लाख करोड़ रुपये के आईजीएसटी रिफंड को दे दिया है। यह रिफंड कुल 83500 निर्यातकों को दिया गया। हालांकि अभी भी निर्यातकों का 3604 करोड़ रुपये अभी भी बकाया चल रहा है। केंद्रीय अप्रतयक्ष कर बोर्ड व कस्टम ने सोमवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। 
3.4 फीसदी स्टार निर्यातकों का नहीं चला पता

सीबीआईसी ने कहा है कि 3.4 फीसदी स्टार निर्यातकों के बारे में किसी तरह की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। कुल 1,85,000 निर्यातकों में से 6,421 स्टार निर्यातक ऐसे मिले हैं, जिनका प्रोफाइल जोखिम भरा है। इनमें से कुछ स्टार निर्यातक अपने दिए गए पते पर नहीं मिले, जिसके चलते सीबीआईसी को यह फैसला लेना पड़ा है। 



 
exporter cbic igst refund customs finance ministry
