जारी किया 83,500 निर्यातकों को 1.12 लाख करोड़ का आईजीएसटी रिफंडः सीबीआईसी

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC): Out of about 185,000 exporters, a total of 6,421 exporters (about 3.4% only) including some ‘star exporters’ have been identified as risky&hence,red flagged. Even some ‘star exporters’ are not traceable at addresses given by them. https://t.co/CbU9FpZZL7