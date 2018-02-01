अपना शहर चुनें

आम बजट 2018: इन तीन बड़ी इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों को सरकार ने किया एक साथ मर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 07:44 PM IST
Budget 2018: Govt to merge Three insurance companies
आम बजट में तीन कंपनियों के इंश्योरेंस को एक साथ मर्ज करने की घोषणा की गई है। इनमें ओरिएंटल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड, यूनाइटेड इंडिया इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड और नेशनल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड को शामिल किया गया है। इन सभी कंपनियों के एक सिंगल कंपनी में मर्ज कर दिया है। यानी की अगर अब इनमें से किसी भी कंपनी से आप इंश्योरेंस कराने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपको इतना सोचने की जरूरत नहीं है बल्कि एक ही कंपनी में इंश्योरेंस करा सकते हैं। 

तीन राज्य चालित बीमा कंपनियों के विलय से एक विशाल संगठन का निर्माण हो जाएगा। वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 के लिए निर्धारित 80,000 करोड़ रुपये के सरकार के विनिवेश लक्ष्य का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा होगा।

यह एक बहुत सकारात्मक कदम है ब्रोकरेज प्रभुदास लिलाधार प्राइवेट के मुख्य कार्यकारी और पोर्टफोलियो मैनेजर अजय बोडके ने कहा कि सरकार का यह संकल्प है कि CPSE पैमाने पर बढ़ोतरी और उनकी बैलेंस शीट को मजबूत करेगा। 
