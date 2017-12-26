बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
34 हजार के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स, पहली बार निफ्टी 10500 के स्तर पर खुला
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 10:01 AM IST
भारतीय
शेयर बाजार
में साल के आखिरी कारोबारी हफ्ते के पहले दिन रिकॉर्ड बनाने के साथ शुरू हुआ।
सेंसेक्स
और निफ्टी दोनों नए स्तर पर खुले। हालांकि निफ्टी ने 10500 का स्तर पहली बार पहुंचा। निफ्टी 19 अंक बढ़कर 10,512 अंक पर खुला। वहीं सेंसेक्स भी 40 अंक चढ़कर रिकॉर्ड हाई 33,981 अंक पर खुला।
दिग्गज शेयरों में गेल, बीएचईएल, टाटा पावर, ओएनजीसी, वेदांता, जी एंटरटेनमेंट, टीसीएस, एशियन पेंट्स और डॉ रेड्डीज 1.5 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं। लार्जकैप शेयरों के साथ मिडकैप औऱ स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी अच्छी तेजी देखने को मिल रही है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.48 फीसदी बढ़ा है।
रुपये में दिखी तेजी
अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया भी 2 पैसे की मजबूती के साथ 64.03 के स्तर पर खुला। कल क्रिसमस के चलते शेयर बाजार कल बंद रहा था।
