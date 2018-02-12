अपना शहर चुनें

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:47 PM IST
पेट्रोल और डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के बीच एक राहत भरी खबर आई है। लगातार 7 महीने कीमतों में 9 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी होने के बाद अब देश भर में पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में गिरावट शुरू हो गई है। 

सोमवार से शुरू हुई कटौती
पेट्रोल और डीजल के रेट में सोमवार से कटौती होना शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि जो कटौती फिलहाल की गई है वो नाकाफी है, लेकिन उम्मीद है कि आने वाले दिनों में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम और गिरेंगे। 

21 पैसे गिरे पेट्रोल के दाम

पेट्रोल की कीमतों में 21 पैसे और डीजल में 28 पैसे प्रति लीटर की कटौती हुई है। इस कटौती के बाद देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में सोमवार को पेट्रोल का भाव 73.01 रुपये, कोलकाता में 75.70, मुंबई में 80.87 और चेन्नई में 75.73 रुपये प्रति लीटर दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं डीजल की बात करें तो सोमवार को दिल्ली में इसका भाव 63.62, कोलकाता में 66.29, मुंबई में 67.75 और चेन्नई में 67.09 रुपये प्रति लीटर दर्ज किया गया है।
एक हफ्ते में दिखा असर
petrol diesel oil marketing companies

