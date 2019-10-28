शहर चुनें

Viral video of Dog driving a bike people says In future dogs will act as a Cab Driver

बाइक चलाते कुत्ते का वीडियो वायरल, लोग बोले- भविष्य में शायद कुत्ते ही कैब ड्राइवर बनेंगे

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 03:09 PM IST
बाइक चलाता कुत्ता
बाइक चलाता कुत्ता - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
क्या आपने कभी किसी कुत्ते को बाइक चलाते देखा है? नहीं ना, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा ही वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक कुत्ता बाइक चलाते दिख रहा है। इस वीडियो को क्लारा जोबर्ग ने 26 अक्तूबर को अपने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था, जिसे अब तक 23 हजार से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं।  
viral video viral video of dog dog riding bike interesting video funny video
