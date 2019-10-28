बाइक चलाते कुत्ते का वीडियो वायरल, लोग बोले- भविष्य में शायद कुत्ते ही कैब ड्राइवर बनेंगे

I’m going to train my dog to do that! — Sten CONSULTOR (@ConsultorSten) October 27, 2019

Heeey the dog is not wearing helmet. — baay (@apocalypticola) October 27, 2019

Kidding....

Just supporting the handle....

Modified bike.... — Kk (@Kk24324986) October 27, 2019

यह वीडियो देखने के बाद लोगों ने तरह-तरह के कमेंट भी किए हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा है, 'भविष्य में शायद कुत्ते ही कैब ड्राइवर बनेंगे।' एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा है, 'कुत्ते ने हेलमेट नहीं पहन रखा है।'