Download App
आपका शहर Close

बंजर हुई मंगल ग्रह की धरती, जीवन की संभावनाएं लगभग खत्म

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:26 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Scientists disclosed new facts about Mars, spongy rocks has absorbed all fluid including water
मंगल पर जीवन की खोज में जुटे हुए वैज्ञानिकों ने नया खुलासा किया है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि स्पंजनुमा चट्टानों की सतह ने मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद पानी समेत सभी तरल पदार्थों को सोख लिया है। जिसके चलते लाल ग्रह पर पानी गायब हो गया और ग्रह सूख गया है।
अब मंगल की सतह बंजर होने के साथ-साथ जम गई है। बता दें कि लाल ग्रह पर पानी मिलने के बाद यहां जीवन की संभावना जताई जा रही थी। लेकिन चट्टानों द्वारा पानी सोखने के बाद लाल ग्रह पर जीवन की संभावनाएं खत्म होते दिख रही हैं। ब्रिटेन में ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने शोध के लिए मॉडलिंग के तरीकों का इस्तेमाल किया।

उन्होंने पृथ्वी और मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद चट्टानों की संरचना को समझा। इससे उन्हें मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद पानी और खनिज पदार्थों के अभिक्रिया करने से उसके समाप्त होने की प्रक्रिया समझने में मदद मिली। परिणामों से पता चलता है कि मंगल की चट्टानें पृथ्वी की चट्टानों की अपेक्षा 25 गुना अधिक पानी सोख सकती हैं। वहां की चट्टानें सतह पर मौजूद पानी को ग्रह की अंदरूनी हिस्से में भेजती हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

mars scientists spongy rocks life on mars

स्पॉटलाइट

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

जबर ख़बर

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की वो 10 बातें, जिनपर विरोधियों ने भी बजाई तालियां
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Read

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा क्रिसमस कार्ड, आंखों से नहीं देख पाएंगे आप

British scientist created world smallest Christmas card, without microscope can not see
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एक मिनट में 122 नारियल तोड़ देता है ये शख्स, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुआ नाम

Abhish p Dominic make Records to broke 122 Coconut with in a minute in kerala
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पैदा होते ही टॉयलेट में फ्लश हो गया नवजात, 2 घंटे बाद टैंक से जिंदा निकला

new born baby flush down in toilet survives
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पीएम मोदी को लेकर छिड़ गई बहस, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने तोड़ दी शादी!

Bride groom called off wedding in Uttar Pradesh over differnce in opinion on Narendra Modi
  • गुरुवार, 13 जुलाई 2017
  • +

इस पहेली के हैं दो-दो जवाब, इंटरनेट है कंफ्यूज, क्या आपने सॉल्व किया?

Internet is confused with this logic puzzle having two answers
  • शनिवार, 22 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!