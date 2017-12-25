बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंजर हुई मंगल ग्रह की धरती, जीवन की संभावनाएं लगभग खत्म
{"_id":"5a4093124f1c1b6e468bc88d","slug":"scientists-disclosed-new-facts-about-mars-spongy-rocks-has-absorbed-all-fluid-including-water","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092c\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:26 AM IST
मंगल पर जीवन की खोज में जुटे हुए वैज्ञानिकों ने नया खुलासा किया है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि स्पंजनुमा चट्टानों की सतह ने मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद पानी समेत सभी तरल पदार्थों को सोख लिया है। जिसके चलते लाल ग्रह पर पानी गायब हो गया और ग्रह सूख गया है।
अब मंगल की सतह बंजर होने के साथ-साथ जम गई है। बता दें कि लाल ग्रह पर पानी मिलने के बाद यहां जीवन की संभावना जताई जा रही थी। लेकिन चट्टानों द्वारा पानी सोखने के बाद लाल ग्रह पर जीवन की संभावनाएं खत्म होते दिख रही हैं। ब्रिटेन में ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने शोध के लिए मॉडलिंग के तरीकों का इस्तेमाल किया।
उन्होंने पृथ्वी और मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद चट्टानों की संरचना को समझा। इससे उन्हें मंगल ग्रह पर मौजूद पानी और खनिज पदार्थों के अभिक्रिया करने से उसके समाप्त होने की प्रक्रिया समझने में मदद मिली। परिणामों से पता चलता है कि मंगल की चट्टानें पृथ्वी की चट्टानों की अपेक्षा 25 गुना अधिक पानी सोख सकती हैं। वहां की चट्टानें सतह पर मौजूद पानी को ग्रह की अंदरूनी हिस्से में भेजती हैं।
