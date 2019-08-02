बंदर के इस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, लोग बोले- ये तो इंसानों से ज्यादा समझदार है

What a beautiful message for humans! pic.twitter.com/wTgK4b9uGF— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 1, 2019
Am still wondering how a monkey realised to save water and learnt to handle a tap— Sudhakar Maddireddy (@amSudhakarReddy) August 2, 2019
Monkeys are more sensible and responsible than human.— Chandra Babu (@babuchandra01) August 2, 2019
The monkey shuts the tap to avoid wastage of water. Sadly, several human beings don't value the preciousness of water and waste it by not caring to close taps. Beautiful message indeed!— Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) August 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.
ट्विटर पर एक शख्स ने 11 सेकेंड का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें एक पांच मंजिला इमारत चीन की यांग्त्सी नदी में तैरती हुई नजर आ रही है।
31 जुलाई 2019