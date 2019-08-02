शहर चुनें

बंदर के इस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, लोग बोले- ये तो इंसानों से ज्यादा समझदार है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 07:23 PM IST
बंदर ने पानी पीने के बाद नल किया बंद
बंदर ने पानी पीने के बाद नल किया बंद - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
पानी के महत्व को इंसान भले ही ना समझें, लेकिन बंदर बखूबी समझते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ एक टिकटॉक का वीडियो इस बात का जीता-जागता उदाहरण है। दरअसल, एक बंदर नल से पानी पीता है और फिर समझदारी दिखाते हुए नल को बंद भी कर देता है, ताकि पानी की बर्बादी ना हो। 
monkey closing water tap tik tok viral video viral videos monkey videos tik tok videos
