Delhi Metro Video: ''मैं तो बेघर हूं अपने घर ले चलो'', मेट्रो में पोल डांस करती लड़कियों का वीडियो वायरल

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: धर्मेंद्र सिंह Updated Sat, 08 Jul 2023 05:36 PM IST
इंटरेनट पर वायरल इस वीडियो में दो युवतियां परवीन बाबी और शशि कपूर अभिनीत फिल्म सुहाग के एक गाने 'मैं तो बेघर हूं' पर डांस करती नजर आ रही हैं।

Delhi Metro Video Viral - फोटो : Twitter/@HasnaZarooriHai

Delhi Metro Video: दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन कही जाने वाली मेट्रो इन दिनों चर्चा में है। हाल के दिनों में दिल्ली मेट्रो के कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिनमें आपत्तिजनक हरकतें करते और  युवक-युवतियों को रील्स बनाते देखा गया है। दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (DMRC) की लगातार चेतावनी के बाद भी मेट्रो में रील्स बनाने वाले, डांस करने वालों युवक-युवतियां बाज नहीं आ रही हैं। दिल्ली  मेट्रो के वीडियो हर दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। 



दिल्ली मेट्रो में कोई डांस कर रहा है, तो कोई अजीबोगरीब कपड़े पहनकर यात्रा कर रहा है। कुछ युवक और युवतियों के किसिंग वीडियो भी जमकर वायरल हुए हैं। अब ऐसा लगता है कि दिल्ली मेट्रो आपत्तिजनक हरकतें करने वाले और रील्स बनाने वाले युवक-युवतियों का अड्डा बन चुकी है। एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर मेट्रो का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें दो युवतियों को पोल डांस करते हुआ देखा जा सकता है।


इंटरेनट पर इस वायरल वीडियो में दो युवतियां परवीन बाबी और शशि कपूर अभिनीत फिल्म सुहाग के एक गाने 'मैं तो बेघर हूं' पर डांस करती नजर आ रही हैं। दोनों युवतियों के मेट्रो में डांस का यह वीडियो वायरल हो गया है।

डांस के वीडियो को ट्विटर पर @HasnaZarooriHai अकाउंट से शेयर किया गया है।  वीडियो में डांस कर रही युवतियां का नाम क्या है और कौन हैं इसकी पुष्टि अभी तक नहीं हो सकी है। इससे पहले दिल्ली मेट्रो में भगवान शंकर के गाने पर कावड़ियों का नाचते हुए वीडियो वायरल हुआ था।

वायरल वीडियो पर लोग तरह-तरह कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। कई लोगों का कहना है कि बस अब यही देखना बाकी रह गया था। दिल्ली मेट्रो में डांस को लेकर लोगों ने नाराजगी जताई है। 

