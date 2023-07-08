Delhi Metro Video: ''मैं तो बेघर हूं अपने घर ले चलो'', मेट्रो में पोल डांस करती लड़कियों का वीडियो वायरल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Delhi Metro Video: दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन कही जाने वाली मेट्रो इन दिनों चर्चा में है। हाल के दिनों में दिल्ली मेट्रो के कई वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिनमें आपत्तिजनक हरकतें करते और युवक-युवतियों को रील्स बनाते देखा गया है। दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (DMRC) की लगातार चेतावनी के बाद भी मेट्रो में रील्स बनाने वाले, डांस करने वालों युवक-युवतियां बाज नहीं आ रही हैं। दिल्ली मेट्रो के वीडियो हर दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं।
After porn, kissing and fighting in Delhi Metro,— Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) July 6, 2023
The latest is Pole Dancing.....
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RpvKJ9jLny
