पटनाः अशोक राजपथ पर सरस्वती मूर्ति विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान भड़की हिंसा

Bihar: Violence broke out during Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath in Patna. DM K Ravi(Pic4) says,"Stone-pelting incidents took place in the area.We're monitoring the situation,it is under control now.CCTV footage will be examined to identify the accused"(31.1) pic.twitter.com/Ra2GeQ4PV1— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जब इसके बारे में नीतीश कुमार को पता चला तो अपनी ताकत दिखाते हुए उन्होंने संबंधित जिला अधिकारी को फोन किया और इस कदम के लिए डांट लगाई।
31 जनवरी 2020