Violence broke out during Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath in Patna

पटनाः अशोक राजपथ पर सरस्वती मूर्ति विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान भड़की हिंसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 04:34 AM IST
सरस्वती मूर्ति विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान आगजनी
सरस्वती मूर्ति विसर्जन जुलूस के दौरान आगजनी - फोटो : एएनआई
पटना में शुक्रवार को अशोक राजपथ पर सरस्वती मूर्ति विसर्जन के लिए निकाले जा रहे जुलूस के दौरान भड़की हिंसा पर काबू पा लिया गया। है। क्षेत्र में तनाव को देखते हुए पुलिस के जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। जिलाधिकारी कुमार रवि के अनुसार, जुलूस के दौरान पत्थरबाजी और आगजनी की घटनाएं भी इस इलाके में हुईं हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है और कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए निगरानी की जा रही है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हिंसा फैलाने वाले आरोपियों की पहचान करने के लिए सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जाएगी।

 
saraswati puja patna
